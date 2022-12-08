GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caledonia, Minn. 57, Waukon 53, 2OT
Collins-Maxwell 44, Ankeny Christian Academy 37
Crestwood, Cresco 67, South Winneshiek, Calmar 40
Durant-Bennett 72, North Cedar, Stanwood 40
Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 51, Sidney 36
Fremont Mills, Tabor 39, East Atchison, Mo. 24
Lake Mills 55, West Hancock, Britt 49
Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Southwest Valley 30
Melcher-Dallas 35, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 34
Nashua-Plainfield 59, Rockford 21
Oelwein 64, Dunkerton 43
PCM, Monroe 40, Greene County 17
Pella Christian 43, Van Meter 41
Regina, Iowa City 47, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46
Saint Ansgar 52, Central Springs 44
South Hamilton, Jewell 65, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 24
Springville 53, Lisbon 51
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Clear Lake 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Osage vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, ppd.
Siouxland Community Christian vs. Tri County Northeast, Neb., ppd.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Rock Valley, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.