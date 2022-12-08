GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caledonia, Minn. 57, Waukon 53, 2OT

Collins-Maxwell 44, Ankeny Christian Academy 37

Crestwood, Cresco 67, South Winneshiek, Calmar 40

Durant-Bennett 72, North Cedar, Stanwood 40

Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 51, Sidney 36

Fremont Mills, Tabor 39, East Atchison, Mo. 24

Lake Mills 55, West Hancock, Britt 49

Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Southwest Valley 30

Melcher-Dallas 35, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 34

Nashua-Plainfield 59, Rockford 21

Oelwein 64, Dunkerton 43

PCM, Monroe 40, Greene County 17

Pella Christian 43, Van Meter 41

Regina, Iowa City 47, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46

Saint Ansgar 52, Central Springs 44

South Hamilton, Jewell 65, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 24

Springville 53, Lisbon 51

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Clear Lake 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Osage vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, ppd.

Siouxland Community Christian vs. Tri County Northeast, Neb., ppd.

West Lyon, Inwood vs. Rock Valley, ppd.

