PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10
Ansley-Litchfield def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-19, 27-25
Bloomfield def. Winside, 25-13, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15
Brady def. Maxwell, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 13-25, 15-9
Broken Bow def. Lexington
Central City def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Cheylin, Kan. def. Dundy County-Stratton, 28-26, 25-17, 25-14
Clarkson-Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15
Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 25-14, 23-25, 23-25, 15-6
Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-9, 25-10
Cornerstone Christian def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
Crete def. Fairbury, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18
Douglas County West def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-14, 25-13
East Butler def. Mead, 25-17, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-7, 25-15, 25-15
Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17
Elkhorn South def. Westview, 25-9, 25-16, 25-7
Elkhorn Valley def. North Central, 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 15-3
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-8, 25-13
Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Giltner def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-23, 25-12
Grand Island def. Kearney, 25-9, 25-15, 25-11
Gretna East def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 15-25, 15-9
Guardian Angels def. O'Neill, 25-19, 25-14, 25-9
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19
Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-13, 21-25, 10-25, 15-12
Holdrege def. Hastings, 25-20, 20-25, 29-27, 25-16
Homer def. Ponca, 27-29, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19
Howells/Dodge def. Logan View, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-15, 27-25, 25-13
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-7, 25-14, 25-19
Millard West def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-13, 25-20
Nebraska Lutheran def. College View Academy, 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-9
Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-22, 25-19
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 20-25, 15-13
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-22, 25-8
Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 25-27, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9
Osmond def. St. Edward, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-1, 25-6
Pierce def. Crofton, 15-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-14
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20
Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 3-0
Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16
Seward def. Fillmore Central, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12
Sidney def. Alliance, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-8
Sioux County def. Lusk, Wyo., 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19
Stanton def. Norfolk Catholic, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21
Sutton def. Centennial, 25-19, 24-26, 25-22, 16-25, 15-6
Tekamah-Herman def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23
Wakefield def. Pender, 25-19, 25-16, 27-25
Wausa def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-17, 25-12, 25-12
West Holt def. Ord, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-9, 25-9, 25-16
Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 25-7, 25-18
Yutan def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-7, 25-9
Arthur County Triangular=
Arthur County def. Mullen, 26-24, 25-23
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-12, 17-25, 25-22
Garden County def. Mullen, 25-23, 25-15
Axtell Triangular=
Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-12
Axtell def. Loomis, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21
Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-23
Bertrand Triangular=
Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-17
Bertrand def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 25-17
Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-15
Burwell Triangular=
Burwell def. Central Valley, 25-21, 25-20
Burwell def. Nebraska Christian, 25-19, 25-21
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-21, 29-27
Cody Kilgore Triangular=
Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 25-12
Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23
Falls City Triangular=
Falls City def. Auburn, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20
Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-22
Franklin Triangular=
Deshler def. Franklin, 25-12, 25-13
Deshler def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 25-11
Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-14, 25-11
Gregory Triangular=
Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-19, 25-16
Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-21, 25-17
High Plains Triangular=
Cross County def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-10
Cross County def. High Plains Community, 25-11, 25-12
Heartland def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 25-20
Hoxie Triangular=
Hoxie, Kan. def. McCook, 28-26, 25-16
Lincoln Christian Triangular=
Platteview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-18
Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-21, 25-19
Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-19
Lincoln High Triangular=
Lincoln High def. Omaha Benson, 25-12, 25-19
Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 26-24, 25-21
MUDECAS Tournament=
A Division=
Championship=
Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 27-25
Fifth Place=
Johnson-Brock def. Diller-Odell, 25-15, 25-20
Third Place=
Meridian def. Palmyra, 25-19, 25-17
B Division=
Championship=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 26-24
Fifth Place=
Pawnee City def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 27-29, 25-10
Third Place=
Tri County def. Sterling, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
Overton Triangular=
Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-9
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-9, 25-9
Santee Triangular=
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17
Santee def. Walthill, 25-23, 27-25, 25-14
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.