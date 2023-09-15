PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills Valley, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10

Ansley-Litchfield def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-8, 25-19, 27-25

Bloomfield def. Winside, 25-13, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15

Brady def. Maxwell, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 13-25, 15-9

Broken Bow def. Lexington

Central City def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Cheylin, Kan. def. Dundy County-Stratton, 28-26, 25-17, 25-14

Clarkson-Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-23, 25-18, 25-15

Columbus Lakeview def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 25-14, 23-25, 23-25, 15-6

Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-9, 25-10

Cornerstone Christian def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17

Crete def. Fairbury, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18

Douglas County West def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-21, 25-14, 25-13

East Butler def. Mead, 25-17, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Creighton, 25-7, 25-15, 25-15

Elkhorn North def. Millard South, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17

Elkhorn South def. Westview, 25-9, 25-16, 25-7

Elkhorn Valley def. North Central, 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 15-3

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-17, 25-8, 25-13

Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Giltner def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-23, 25-12

Grand Island def. Kearney, 25-9, 25-15, 25-11

Gretna East def. Omaha Marian, 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 15-25, 15-9

Guardian Angels def. O'Neill, 25-19, 25-14, 25-9

Hampton def. Osceola, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19

Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-13, 21-25, 10-25, 15-12

Holdrege def. Hastings, 25-20, 20-25, 29-27, 25-16

Homer def. Ponca, 27-29, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19

Howells/Dodge def. Logan View, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-15, 27-25, 25-13

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-7, 25-14, 25-19

Millard West def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-13, 25-20

Nebraska Lutheran def. College View Academy, 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-9

Neligh-Oakdale def. Niobrara-Verdigre, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-22, 25-19

North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 20-25, 15-13

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-22, 25-8

Oakland-Craig def. Wahoo, 25-27, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9

Osmond def. St. Edward, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-1, 25-6

Pierce def. Crofton, 15-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-14

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 3-0

Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16

Seward def. Fillmore Central, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12

Sidney def. Alliance, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-8

Sioux County def. Lusk, Wyo., 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

Stanton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19

Stanton def. Norfolk Catholic, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21

Sutton def. Centennial, 25-19, 24-26, 25-22, 16-25, 15-6

Tekamah-Herman def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23

Wakefield def. Pender, 25-19, 25-16, 27-25

Wausa def. Randolph, 25-13, 25-13, 25-11

Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-17, 25-12, 25-12

West Holt def. Ord, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20

West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-9, 25-9, 25-16

Wynot def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 25-7, 25-18

Yutan def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-7, 25-9

Arthur County Triangular=

Arthur County def. Mullen, 26-24, 25-23

Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-12, 17-25, 25-22

Garden County def. Mullen, 25-23, 25-15

Axtell Triangular=

Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-12

Axtell def. Loomis, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21

Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-23

Bertrand Triangular=

Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-17

Bertrand def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 25-17

Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-15

Burwell Triangular=

Burwell def. Central Valley, 25-21, 25-20

Burwell def. Nebraska Christian, 25-19, 25-21

Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-21, 29-27

Cody Kilgore Triangular=

Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 25-12

Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Auburn, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20

Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-22

Franklin Triangular=

Deshler def. Franklin, 25-12, 25-13

Deshler def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 25-11

Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-14, 25-11

Gregory Triangular=

Stuart def. Boyd County, 25-19, 25-16

Stuart def. Gregory, S.D., 25-21, 25-17

High Plains Triangular=

Cross County def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-10

Cross County def. High Plains Community, 25-11, 25-12

Heartland def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 25-20

Hoxie Triangular=

Hoxie, Kan. def. McCook, 28-26, 25-16

Lincoln Christian Triangular=

Platteview def. Lincoln Christian, 25-20, 25-18

Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-21, 25-19

Syracuse def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-19

Lincoln High Triangular=

Lincoln High def. Omaha Benson, 25-12, 25-19

Lincoln High def. Omaha Northwest, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 26-24, 25-21

MUDECAS Tournament=

A Division=

Championship=

Freeman def. Johnson County Central, 25-22, 27-25

Fifth Place=

Johnson-Brock def. Diller-Odell, 25-15, 25-20

Third Place=

Meridian def. Palmyra, 25-19, 25-17

B Division=

Championship=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 26-24

Fifth Place=

Pawnee City def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 27-29, 25-10

Third Place=

Tri County def. Sterling, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18

Overton Triangular=

Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-9

Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-9, 25-9

Santee Triangular=

Omaha Nation def. Santee, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17

Santee def. Walthill, 25-23, 27-25, 25-14

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

