BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bark River-Harris 51, Gwinn 48

Battle Creek Academy 44, Marshall Academy 32

Battle Creek Lakeview 53, Kalamazoo Central 52

Birmingham Groves 56, Lake Orion 41

Birmingham Seaholm 43, Royal Oak 32

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 61, Ojibwe Charter 31

Canton Prep 63, Southfield Manoogian 6

Center Line Prep Academy 56, Detroit Cesar Chavez 42

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 56, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 42

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 66, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 56

Detroit University Science 74, Dearborn Advanced Technology 66

Evart 51, Manton 35

Ewen - Trout Creek 58, Chassell 45

Grand Ledge 79, Lansing Everett 52

Grosse Pointe South 42, Sterling Heights Stevenson 40

Hart 78, Manistee 48

Houghton 60, Calumet 41

Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 33, Libertas Christian 24

Kinde-North Huron 45, Saginaw Arts and Science 43

Kingsford 67, North Central 47

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 51, Traverse City Christian 40

Lansing Waverly 65, DeWitt 52

Lincoln Park 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 42

Madison Heights 60, Marysville 38

Mattawan 50, Portage Northern 49

Mio-Au Sable 68, Whittemore-Prescott 47

New Haven 75, Warren Mott 45

Newaygo 62, Oakridge High School 60

North Farmington 52, Clarkston 40

Norway 73, West Iron County 32

Oak Park 52, Rochester Adams 45

Port Huron Northern 64, Utica Eisenhower 52

Posen 64, AuGres-Sims 9

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 62, Berkley 60, OT

Romeo 46, Grosse Pointe North 38

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 75, Marine City 39

St. Joseph 77, Battle Creek Central 47

Taylor 74, Allen Park 73, OT

Trenton 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 51

Troy 58, Bloomfield Hills 52

Troy Athens 42, Oxford 33

Waterford Our Lady 51, Frankel Jewish Academy 47

Watersmeet 67, Lake Linden-Hubbell 55

Westwood 49, Iron Mountain 46

Whitehall 92, Shelby 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ann Arbor Central Academy vs. Detroit Universal, ccd.

Calhoun Christian vs. Coldwater Pansophia Academy, ppd.

Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Hazel Park, ppd.

East Lansing vs. Okemos, ppd.

Fraser vs. Warren Cousino HS, ppd.

L'Anse Creuse vs. Warren Lincoln, ppd.

Roseville vs. Macomb Dakota, ppd.

Warren Woods Tower vs. Warren Fitzgerald, ppd.

Westland Universal vs. Dearborn Riverside Academy-West, ccd.

