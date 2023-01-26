BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bark River-Harris 51, Gwinn 48
Battle Creek Academy 44, Marshall Academy 32
Battle Creek Lakeview 53, Kalamazoo Central 52
Birmingham Groves 56, Lake Orion 41
Birmingham Seaholm 43, Royal Oak 32
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 61, Ojibwe Charter 31
Canton Prep 63, Southfield Manoogian 6
Center Line Prep Academy 56, Detroit Cesar Chavez 42
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 56, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 42
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 66, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 56
Detroit University Science 74, Dearborn Advanced Technology 66
Evart 51, Manton 35
Ewen - Trout Creek 58, Chassell 45
Grand Ledge 79, Lansing Everett 52
Grosse Pointe South 42, Sterling Heights Stevenson 40
Hart 78, Manistee 48
Houghton 60, Calumet 41
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 33, Libertas Christian 24
Kinde-North Huron 45, Saginaw Arts and Science 43
Kingsford 67, North Central 47
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 51, Traverse City Christian 40
Lansing Waverly 65, DeWitt 52
Lincoln Park 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 42
Madison Heights 60, Marysville 38
Mattawan 50, Portage Northern 49
Mio-Au Sable 68, Whittemore-Prescott 47
New Haven 75, Warren Mott 45
Newaygo 62, Oakridge High School 60
North Farmington 52, Clarkston 40
Norway 73, West Iron County 32
Oak Park 52, Rochester Adams 45
Port Huron Northern 64, Utica Eisenhower 52
Posen 64, AuGres-Sims 9
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 62, Berkley 60, OT
Romeo 46, Grosse Pointe North 38
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 75, Marine City 39
St. Joseph 77, Battle Creek Central 47
Taylor 74, Allen Park 73, OT
Trenton 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 51
Troy 58, Bloomfield Hills 52
Troy Athens 42, Oxford 33
Waterford Our Lady 51, Frankel Jewish Academy 47
Watersmeet 67, Lake Linden-Hubbell 55
Westwood 49, Iron Mountain 46
Whitehall 92, Shelby 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ann Arbor Central Academy vs. Detroit Universal, ccd.
Calhoun Christian vs. Coldwater Pansophia Academy, ppd.
Clinton Township Clintondale vs. Hazel Park, ppd.
East Lansing vs. Okemos, ppd.
Fraser vs. Warren Cousino HS, ppd.
L'Anse Creuse vs. Warren Lincoln, ppd.
Roseville vs. Macomb Dakota, ppd.
Warren Woods Tower vs. Warren Fitzgerald, ppd.
Westland Universal vs. Dearborn Riverside Academy-West, ccd.
