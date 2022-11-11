BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 57, Washington County 52

Bayside Academy 36, Gulf Shores 27

Charles Henderson 65, Park Crossing 64

Chilton County 74, Marbury 46

Dallas County 64, Ellwood Christian Academy 28

Decatur Heritage 59, Madison County 49

Douglas 46, Asbury 28

East Limestone 54, West Limestone 51

Escambia County 52, Monroe County 22

Fairhope 57, Orange Beach 28

Fayetteville 57, Victory Chr. 33

Fyffe 103, Brindlee Mountain 26

Gadsden 73, Springville 38

Geneva 68, Kinston 63

Grissom 61, Lee-Huntsville 48

Hartselle 60, Austin 55

Helena 59, Calera 48

Holly Pond 80, Fairview 63

Holt 64, Oakman 61

Holy Spirit 63, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 34

Homewood 69, Bessemer City 28

Hoover 57, Central-Tuscaloosa 52

John Carroll Catholic 99, Holy Family Catholic 39

Meridian, Miss. 56, Sumter Central High School 39

New Hope 55, Brewer 37

New Life Christian, Miss. 49, New Life Christian 26

Oak Mountain 65, Northridge 62

Pascagoula, Miss. 71, Williamson 56

Paul Bryant 49, Mountain Brook 26

Sidney Lanier 49, Prattville 46

Springwood School 68, Calvary Christian, Miss. 60

Thompson 73, Hueytown 46

Trinity Presbyterian 67, Pike Liberal Arts 18

Tuscaloosa County 70, Ashville 23

Vestavia Hills 70, Chelsea 69

Wilson 57, Elkmont 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Caledonia, Miss. vs. Fayette County, ccd.

Central-Phenix City vs. Carver-Montgomery, ccd.

Enterprise vs. Thompson, ccd.

Headland vs. Cottonwood, ccd.

R.C. Hatch vs. Wilcox Central, ccd.

Smiths Station vs. Dothan, ccd.

Thorsby vs. Alabama Christian Academy, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

