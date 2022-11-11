BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 57, Washington County 52
Bayside Academy 36, Gulf Shores 27
Charles Henderson 65, Park Crossing 64
Chilton County 74, Marbury 46
Dallas County 64, Ellwood Christian Academy 28
Decatur Heritage 59, Madison County 49
Douglas 46, Asbury 28
East Limestone 54, West Limestone 51
Escambia County 52, Monroe County 22
Fairhope 57, Orange Beach 28
Fayetteville 57, Victory Chr. 33
Fyffe 103, Brindlee Mountain 26
Gadsden 73, Springville 38
Geneva 68, Kinston 63
Grissom 61, Lee-Huntsville 48
Hartselle 60, Austin 55
Helena 59, Calera 48
Holly Pond 80, Fairview 63
Holt 64, Oakman 61
Holy Spirit 63, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 34
Homewood 69, Bessemer City 28
Hoover 57, Central-Tuscaloosa 52
John Carroll Catholic 99, Holy Family Catholic 39
Meridian, Miss. 56, Sumter Central High School 39
New Hope 55, Brewer 37
New Life Christian, Miss. 49, New Life Christian 26
Oak Mountain 65, Northridge 62
Pascagoula, Miss. 71, Williamson 56
Paul Bryant 49, Mountain Brook 26
Sidney Lanier 49, Prattville 46
Springwood School 68, Calvary Christian, Miss. 60
Thompson 73, Hueytown 46
Trinity Presbyterian 67, Pike Liberal Arts 18
Tuscaloosa County 70, Ashville 23
Vestavia Hills 70, Chelsea 69
Wilson 57, Elkmont 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Caledonia, Miss. vs. Fayette County, ccd.
Central-Phenix City vs. Carver-Montgomery, ccd.
Enterprise vs. Thompson, ccd.
Headland vs. Cottonwood, ccd.
R.C. Hatch vs. Wilcox Central, ccd.
Smiths Station vs. Dothan, ccd.
Thorsby vs. Alabama Christian Academy, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
