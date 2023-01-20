GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Lomond 50, Ogden 47
Bingham 58, West Jordan 38
Bountiful 59, Viewmont 42
Box Elder 66, Bonneville 37
Carbon 54, Emery 45
Copper Hills 50, Riverton 35
Delta 57, Union 33
Dixie 50, Cedar City 26
Duchesne 57, Gunnison Valley 29
Grantsville 70, South Summit 33
Herriman 59, Mountain Ridge 52
Hurricane 48, Pine View 45
Juan Diego Catholic 55, Summit Academy 43
Judge Memorial 48, American Leadership 41
Manti 52, North Sanpete 35
Morgan 63, Layton Christian Academy 61
Mountain View 68, Alta 38
North Sevier 43, Grand County 25
North Summit 63, Millard 53
Northridge 43, Woods Cross 34
Parowan 56, Enterprise 29
Piute 46, Milford 21
Richfield 65, Canyon View 39
Rockwell Charter 36, Merit Academy 32
Snow Canyon 62, Desert Hills 34
Stansbury 53, Cedar Valley 46
Uintah 61, Hillcrest 16
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
