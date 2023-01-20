GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Lomond 50, Ogden 47

Bingham 58, West Jordan 38

Bountiful 59, Viewmont 42

Box Elder 66, Bonneville 37

Carbon 54, Emery 45

Copper Hills 50, Riverton 35

Delta 57, Union 33

Dixie 50, Cedar City 26

Duchesne 57, Gunnison Valley 29

Grantsville 70, South Summit 33

Herriman 59, Mountain Ridge 52

Hurricane 48, Pine View 45

Juan Diego Catholic 55, Summit Academy 43

Judge Memorial 48, American Leadership 41

Manti 52, North Sanpete 35

Morgan 63, Layton Christian Academy 61

Mountain View 68, Alta 38

North Sevier 43, Grand County 25

North Summit 63, Millard 53

Northridge 43, Woods Cross 34

Parowan 56, Enterprise 29

Piute 46, Milford 21

Richfield 65, Canyon View 39

Rockwell Charter 36, Merit Academy 32

Snow Canyon 62, Desert Hills 34

Stansbury 53, Cedar Valley 46

Uintah 61, Hillcrest 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

