GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atrisco Heritage 57, La Cueva 43

Aztec 37, East Mountain 13

Capital 48, Newcomb 26

Capitan 41, Hagerman 20

Chaparral 53, Hot Springs 34

Evangel Christian 59, Tse Yi Gai 36

Gallup 77, Chinle, Ariz. 67

Goddard 53, Roswell 46

Logan 45, Mosquero/Roy 41

Mesa Vista 76, Tierra Encantada 25

Navajo Prep 48, Escalante 44

Raton 45, Springer 33

Rehoboth 44, Estancia 13

Reserve 75, Pine Hill 40

Rio Rancho 56, Grants 35

Rio Rancho 70, Newcomb 14

Silver 42, Gadsden 37

Silver 69, Organ Mountain 24

Tatum 57, Texico 51

Tohatchi 56, Magdalena 10

Tucumcari 48, Jal 29

West Las Vegas 49, Clayton 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

