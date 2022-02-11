BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield 75, Princeton 68
Clay County 69, Gilmer County 58
Cross Lanes Christian 44, Midland Trail 41
Elk Valley Christian 79, Carter Christian, Ky. 45
George Washington 57, Woodrow Wilson 43
Greater Beckley Christian 75, Teays Valley Christian 65
Man 108, Van 48
Notre Dame 60, East Fairmont 49
Parkersburg 59, Riverside 56
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 42, Hannan 32
South Charleston 70, Huntington 67
Spring Valley 75, Hurricane 68
St. Albans 59, Cabell Midland 55
Wood County Christian 58, Parkersburg Christian 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ritchie County vs. Doddridge County, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/