BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield 75, Princeton 68

Clay County 69, Gilmer County 58

Cross Lanes Christian 44, Midland Trail 41

Elk Valley Christian 79, Carter Christian, Ky. 45

George Washington 57, Woodrow Wilson 43

Greater Beckley Christian 75, Teays Valley Christian 65

Man 108, Van 48

Notre Dame 60, East Fairmont 49

Parkersburg 59, Riverside 56

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 42, Hannan 32

South Charleston 70, Huntington 67

Spring Valley 75, Hurricane 68

St. Albans 59, Cabell Midland 55

Wood County Christian 58, Parkersburg Christian 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ritchie County vs. Doddridge County, ppd.

