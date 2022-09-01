PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 33, Brooklyn Columbia Central 6

Alpena 18, Marquette 16

Bad Axe 52, Sandusky 14

Belding 60, Lake Odessa Lakewood 8

Birmingham Seaholm 21, Detroit U-D Jesuit 20, OT

Brighton 43, Salem 6

Clare 76, Pinconning 6

Constantine 20, Hudson 16

Croswell-Lexington 61, Richmond 7

Dearborn Divine Child 51, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 7

Detroit Comm & Media Arts def. Erie-Mason, forfeit

East Lansing 28, Fenton 14

Edwardsburg 38, Three Rivers 30

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 45, Grosse Pointe South 20

Farmington 44, Royal Oak 0

Flint Hamady 39, Flint Powers 21

Fowler 35, Summerfield 14

Fowlerville 26, Midland Bullock Creek 14

Freeland 59, Alma 14

Gaylord 17, Kingsley 16

Gibraltar Carlson 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 12

Gladwin 56, Harrison 0

Goodrich 6, Linden 0

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 42, Portage Central 0

Grand Rapids Northview 42, Wyoming 14

Grand Rapids South Christian 35, East Grand Rapids 6

Grand Rapids Union 48, Wyoming Godwin Heights 24

Grand Rapids West Catholic 43, Ferndale 0

Grandville 45, Byron Center 27

Greenville 25, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 12

Hart 38, White Cloud 19

Haslett 62, Okemos 0

Hopkins 33, Allendale 14

Ishpeming 52, Hancock 0

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 8, Kalamazoo Central 7

Kent City 28, Stanton Central Montcalm 27

Lenawee Christian 34, Tol. Christian, Ohio 26

Lowell 49, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 6

Marlette 38, Unionville-Sebewaing 12

Mayville 34, Burton Atherton 32

Negaunee 40, Calumet 15

New Boston Huron 13, Milan 12

Niles Brandywine 46, Cassopolis 0

North Branch 60, Imlay City 7

North Muskegon 55, Muskegon Orchard View 0

Oakridge High School 20, Muskegon Catholic Central 14

Paw Paw 33, Otsego 27

Perry 49, Holton 0

Pittsford 28, Camden-Frontier 6

Ravenna 14, Montague 7

South Lyon East 48, Waterford Kettering 0

St. Joseph 41, Hudsonville Unity Christian 28

Stockbridge 14, Ypsilanti 13

Swartz Creek 36, Lake Fenton 14

Tecumseh 54, Richland Gull Lake 14

Trenton 28, Southgate Anderson 20

Troy 17, Detroit Mumford 0

Ubly 42, Caro 6

Vicksburg 42, Sturgis 7

Wayland Union 27, Holland Christian 10

Whiteford 32, Ida 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

