PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 33, Brooklyn Columbia Central 6
Alpena 18, Marquette 16
Bad Axe 52, Sandusky 14
Belding 60, Lake Odessa Lakewood 8
Birmingham Seaholm 21, Detroit U-D Jesuit 20, OT
Brighton 43, Salem 6
Clare 76, Pinconning 6
Constantine 20, Hudson 16
Croswell-Lexington 61, Richmond 7
Dearborn Divine Child 51, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 7
Detroit Comm & Media Arts def. Erie-Mason, forfeit
East Lansing 28, Fenton 14
Edwardsburg 38, Three Rivers 30
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 45, Grosse Pointe South 20
Farmington 44, Royal Oak 0
Flint Hamady 39, Flint Powers 21
Fowler 35, Summerfield 14
Fowlerville 26, Midland Bullock Creek 14
Freeland 59, Alma 14
Gaylord 17, Kingsley 16
Gibraltar Carlson 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 12
Gladwin 56, Harrison 0
Goodrich 6, Linden 0
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 42, Portage Central 0
Grand Rapids Northview 42, Wyoming 14
Grand Rapids South Christian 35, East Grand Rapids 6
Grand Rapids Union 48, Wyoming Godwin Heights 24
Grand Rapids West Catholic 43, Ferndale 0
Grandville 45, Byron Center 27
Greenville 25, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 12
Hart 38, White Cloud 19
Haslett 62, Okemos 0
Hopkins 33, Allendale 14
Ishpeming 52, Hancock 0
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 8, Kalamazoo Central 7
Kent City 28, Stanton Central Montcalm 27
Lenawee Christian 34, Tol. Christian, Ohio 26
Lowell 49, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 6
Marlette 38, Unionville-Sebewaing 12
Mayville 34, Burton Atherton 32
Negaunee 40, Calumet 15
New Boston Huron 13, Milan 12
Niles Brandywine 46, Cassopolis 0
North Branch 60, Imlay City 7
North Muskegon 55, Muskegon Orchard View 0
Oakridge High School 20, Muskegon Catholic Central 14
Paw Paw 33, Otsego 27
Perry 49, Holton 0
Pittsford 28, Camden-Frontier 6
Ravenna 14, Montague 7
South Lyon East 48, Waterford Kettering 0
St. Joseph 41, Hudsonville Unity Christian 28
Stockbridge 14, Ypsilanti 13
Swartz Creek 36, Lake Fenton 14
Tecumseh 54, Richland Gull Lake 14
Trenton 28, Southgate Anderson 20
Troy 17, Detroit Mumford 0
Ubly 42, Caro 6
Vicksburg 42, Sturgis 7
Wayland Union 27, Holland Christian 10
Whiteford 32, Ida 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
