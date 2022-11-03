BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bell City 70, Elizabeth 45
Castor 64, Weston 34
Choudrant 67, Saline 57
Ebarb 62, Stanley 47
Quitman 66, Summerfield 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
