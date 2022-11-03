BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bell City 70, Elizabeth 45

Castor 64, Weston 34

Choudrant 67, Saline 57

Ebarb 62, Stanley 47

Quitman 66, Summerfield 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

