GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bad Axe 44, Ubly 35

Benton Harbor 41, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 33

Blissfield 60, Clinton 42

Bloomingdale 50, Decatur 22

Bridgman 38, Three Oaks River Valley 20

Brighton 63, Novi 22

Burton Atherton 37, Flint Southwestern 15

Caledonia 44, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 40

Caro 59, Brown City 13

Cass City 60, Capac 20

Center Line 52, Madison Heights Madison 11

Dearborn 46, Livonia Churchill 34

Dearborn Fordson 53, Westland John Glenn 28

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 36, Redford Union 29

Detroit Country Day 50, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 34

Detroit Jalen Rose 0, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0

Detroit Mumford 44, Detroit King 26

Detroit University Prep 63, Allen Park Cabrini 50

Dundee 53, Ida 46

Fife Lake Forest Area 0, Buckley 0

Genesee 61, Owendale-Gagetown 24

Gibraltar Carlson 58, Plymouth 45

Goodrich 57, Corunna 20

Grand Rapids Christian 34, Holland Christian 32

Grand Rapids West Catholic 69, Muskegon 25

Harbor Beach 48, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 25

Hartland 39, Northville 18

Howell 58, Canton 34

Hudson 39, Hillsdale 30

Kalamazoo Central 59, Richland Gull Lake 35

Kinde-North Huron 49, Bay City All Saints 28

Kingston 51, Peck 11

Lawrence 32, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 30

Livonia Stevenson 84, Livonia Franklin 75

Mayville 50, Akron-Fairgrove 15

Mendon 34, Marcellus 17

Menominee 48, Stephenson 5

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 39, Flat Rock 37

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 58, Muskegon Heights 46

New Boston Huron 59, Monroe Jefferson 45

Onsted 46, Brooklyn Columbia Central 34

Otsego 72, Vicksburg 46

Redford Thurston 55, Melvindale 26

Riverview 63, Grosse Ile 28

Sandusky 56, Vassar 25

Sault Ste Marie 51, St. Ignace 29

South Lyon 42, Walled Lake Western 33

South Lyon East 50, White Lake Lakeland 28

Southfield A&T 63, Warren Michigan Collegiate 7

Sturgis 33, Dowagiac Union 28, OT

Waterford Our Lady 46, Lapeer Homeschool 22

Wayne Memorial 75, Belleville 50

White Pigeon 51, Centreville 26

Ypsilanti 36, Summit Academy North 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Birmingham Groves vs. Birmingham Seaholm, ccd.

Caseville vs. Dryden, ccd.

Detroit Ford vs. Detroit Comm & Media Arts, ccd.

Detroit Pershing vs. Detroit Southeastern, ccd.

Memphis vs. Kimball New Life Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you