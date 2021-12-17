GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bad Axe 44, Ubly 35
Benton Harbor 41, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 33
Blissfield 60, Clinton 42
Bloomingdale 50, Decatur 22
Bridgman 38, Three Oaks River Valley 20
Brighton 63, Novi 22
Burton Atherton 37, Flint Southwestern 15
Caledonia 44, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 40
Caro 59, Brown City 13
Cass City 60, Capac 20
Center Line 52, Madison Heights Madison 11
Dearborn 46, Livonia Churchill 34
Dearborn Fordson 53, Westland John Glenn 28
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 36, Redford Union 29
Detroit Country Day 50, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 34
Detroit Jalen Rose 0, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0
Detroit Mumford 44, Detroit King 26
Detroit University Prep 63, Allen Park Cabrini 50
Dundee 53, Ida 46
Fife Lake Forest Area 0, Buckley 0
Genesee 61, Owendale-Gagetown 24
Gibraltar Carlson 58, Plymouth 45
Goodrich 57, Corunna 20
Grand Rapids Christian 34, Holland Christian 32
Grand Rapids West Catholic 69, Muskegon 25
Harbor Beach 48, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 25
Hartland 39, Northville 18
Howell 58, Canton 34
Hudson 39, Hillsdale 30
Kalamazoo Central 59, Richland Gull Lake 35
Kinde-North Huron 49, Bay City All Saints 28
Kingston 51, Peck 11
Lawrence 32, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 30
Livonia Stevenson 84, Livonia Franklin 75
Mayville 50, Akron-Fairgrove 15
Mendon 34, Marcellus 17
Menominee 48, Stephenson 5
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 39, Flat Rock 37
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 58, Muskegon Heights 46
New Boston Huron 59, Monroe Jefferson 45
Onsted 46, Brooklyn Columbia Central 34
Otsego 72, Vicksburg 46
Redford Thurston 55, Melvindale 26
Riverview 63, Grosse Ile 28
Sandusky 56, Vassar 25
Sault Ste Marie 51, St. Ignace 29
South Lyon 42, Walled Lake Western 33
South Lyon East 50, White Lake Lakeland 28
Southfield A&T 63, Warren Michigan Collegiate 7
Sturgis 33, Dowagiac Union 28, OT
Waterford Our Lady 46, Lapeer Homeschool 22
Wayne Memorial 75, Belleville 50
White Pigeon 51, Centreville 26
Ypsilanti 36, Summit Academy North 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Birmingham Groves vs. Birmingham Seaholm, ccd.
Caseville vs. Dryden, ccd.
Detroit Ford vs. Detroit Comm & Media Arts, ccd.
Detroit Pershing vs. Detroit Southeastern, ccd.
Memphis vs. Kimball New Life Christian, ccd.
