GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 58, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 53
Christian Fellowship 69, Hickman Co. 40
Collins 74, Bluegrass United Home 40
Crittenden Co. 50, Christian Co. 47
Danville 58, Danville Christian 52
Evansville Christian, Ind. 61, University Heights 38
Grayson Co. 53, Fort Knox 19
Hazard 76, Harlan Co. 60
Letcher County Central 44, Twin Springs, Va. 22
Lou. Male 46, Jeffersonville, Ind. 38
McCracken County (Paducah) 68, Massac County, Ill. 48
Monroe Co. 73, Campbellsville 38
Morgan Co. 66, West Carter 53
North Laurel 64, Leslie Co. 58
Rowan Co. 70, Fleming Co. 44
Scott Co. 65, Lex. Sayre 58
South Fulton, Tenn. 46, Mayfield 37
South Oldham 50, Henry Co. 38
Southwestern 51, Wayne Co. 42
Western Hills 59, Frankfort 57
Wolfe Co. 47, Model 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lou. Shawnee vs. Lou. Valley, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
