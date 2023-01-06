GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 58, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 53

Christian Fellowship 69, Hickman Co. 40

Collins 74, Bluegrass United Home 40

Crittenden Co. 50, Christian Co. 47

Danville 58, Danville Christian 52

Evansville Christian, Ind. 61, University Heights 38

Grayson Co. 53, Fort Knox 19

Hazard 76, Harlan Co. 60

Letcher County Central 44, Twin Springs, Va. 22

Lou. Male 46, Jeffersonville, Ind. 38

McCracken County (Paducah) 68, Massac County, Ill. 48

Monroe Co. 73, Campbellsville 38

Morgan Co. 66, West Carter 53

North Laurel 64, Leslie Co. 58

Rowan Co. 70, Fleming Co. 44

Scott Co. 65, Lex. Sayre 58

South Fulton, Tenn. 46, Mayfield 37

South Oldham 50, Henry Co. 38

Southwestern 51, Wayne Co. 42

Western Hills 59, Frankfort 57

Wolfe Co. 47, Model 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lou. Shawnee vs. Lou. Valley, ccd.

