BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington Memorial 64, Grace Christian 43

Burlington 41, Rutland 36

Champlain Valley Union 62, Brattleboro 38

Colchester 60, Middlebury Union 28

Green Mountain Union 59, Proctor 48

Hazen Union 87, Oxbow Union 32

Randolph Union 66, Stowe 35

Vergennes Union 60, Richford 48

West Rutland 46, Mill River Union 32

Winooski 76, Milton 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Leland & Gray Union vs. Poultney, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

