GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany, Md. 51, Keyser 39

Chapmanville 68, Scott 49

Fairmont Senior 47, University 43

Frankfort 40, Oakland Southern, Md. 25

Huntington 60, Cabell Midland 48

James Monroe 57, Greenbrier West 22

Jefferson 59, Washington 45

John Marshall 67, Weir 33

Logan 76, Westside 29

Madonna 51, Paden City 37

Meadow Bridge 43, Richwood 27

Mountain Mission, Va. 87, Mercer Christian 71

North Marion 67, Cameron 54

Oak Glen 60, Lisbon Beaver, Ohio 31

Philip Barbour 60, Bridgeport 50

River View 76, Mount View 42

Robert C. Byrd 52, Liberty Harrison 27

Sherman 51, Independence 35

Spring Mills 61, Martinsburg 41

Summers County 49, Shady Spring 34

Tucker County 53, Petersburg 45

Wayne 58, Lincoln County 44

Williamstown 57, Roane County 48

Winfield 67, Herbert Hoover 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

