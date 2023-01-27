BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anaconda 58, Arlee 51
Billings West 71, Belgrade 30
Butte Central 60, East Helena 43
Columbia Falls 63, Polson 48
Columbus 47, Joliet 42
Dillon 69, Corvallis 26
Florence 46, Stevensville 29
Hamilton 63, Frenchtown 45
Harlowton 61, Plenty Coups 52
Heart Butte 82, Cascade 76
Helena 72, Missoula Sentinel 61
Helena Capital 49, Butte 48
Lame Deer 72, Colstrip 55
Malta 70, Glasgow 47
Manhattan Christian 74, Lone Peak 35
Miles City 57, Glendive 48
Missoula Big Sky 71, Kalispell Flathead 54
Missoula Hellgate 49, Kalispell Glacier 41
Phillipsburg 51, Victor 42
Savage 49, Richey-Lambert 42
Sheridan 58, Lima 25
Three Forks 68, Whitehall 26
Townsend 55, Manhattan 50
Two Eagle River 68, Charlo 61, OT
Wolf Point 65, Sidney 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
