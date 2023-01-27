BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anaconda 58, Arlee 51

Billings West 71, Belgrade 30

Butte Central 60, East Helena 43

Columbia Falls 63, Polson 48

Columbus 47, Joliet 42

Dillon 69, Corvallis 26

Florence 46, Stevensville 29

Hamilton 63, Frenchtown 45

Harlowton 61, Plenty Coups 52

Heart Butte 82, Cascade 76

Helena 72, Missoula Sentinel 61

Helena Capital 49, Butte 48

Lame Deer 72, Colstrip 55

Malta 70, Glasgow 47

Manhattan Christian 74, Lone Peak 35

Miles City 57, Glendive 48

Missoula Big Sky 71, Kalispell Flathead 54

Missoula Hellgate 49, Kalispell Glacier 41

Phillipsburg 51, Victor 42

Savage 49, Richey-Lambert 42

Sheridan 58, Lima 25

Three Forks 68, Whitehall 26

Townsend 55, Manhattan 50

Two Eagle River 68, Charlo 61, OT

Wolf Point 65, Sidney 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

