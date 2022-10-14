PREP FOOTBALL=
Central Catholic 46, Barlow 14
Clackamas 42, Gresham 7
Colton 50, Santiam 24
Estacada 46, Gladstone 6
Grant 44, Cleveland 0
Heppner 58, Riverside 6
Jefferson PDX 42, Franklin 6
Mazama 57, Klamath 10
McMinnville 49, Glencoe 34
Nelson 54, David Douglas 28
Perrydale 68, Alsea 20
Putnam 51, Centennial 7
Roosevelt 43, McDaniel 0
Sandy 14, Reynolds 7
Sherwood 42, Newberg 0
Sprague 26, North Salem 19
St. Paul 64, Mohawk 20
Toledo 43, Waldport 20
Wells 38, Lincoln 8
Willamina 60, Gervais 40
Woodburn 42, Parkrose 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
