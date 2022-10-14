PREP FOOTBALL=

Central Catholic 46, Barlow 14

Clackamas 42, Gresham 7

Colton 50, Santiam 24

Estacada 46, Gladstone 6

Grant 44, Cleveland 0

Heppner 58, Riverside 6

Jefferson PDX 42, Franklin 6

Mazama 57, Klamath 10

McMinnville 49, Glencoe 34

Nelson 54, David Douglas 28

Perrydale 68, Alsea 20

Putnam 51, Centennial 7

Roosevelt 43, McDaniel 0

Sandy 14, Reynolds 7

Sherwood 42, Newberg 0

Sprague 26, North Salem 19

St. Paul 64, Mohawk 20

Toledo 43, Waldport 20

Wells 38, Lincoln 8

Willamina 60, Gervais 40

Woodburn 42, Parkrose 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you