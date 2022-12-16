BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baldwin 75, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 7
Battle Creek Lakeview 51, Battle Creek Central 50
Bear Lake 50, Walkerville 45
Benton Harbor 85, Dowagiac Union 33
Birmingham Groves 57, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 33
Blanchard Montabella 78, St. Charles 39
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 58, Waterford Our Lady 35
Boyne City 60, Elk Rapids 57
Brethren 56, Mason County Eastern 31
Britton-Deerfield 71, Morenci 64
Brownstown Woodhaven 42, Lincoln Park 39
Burton Atherton 63, Webberville 48
Caledonia 73, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 61
Center Line 86, Detroit Osborn 62
Center Line Prep Academy 37, Michigan Math and Science 30
Clare 68, Pinconning 39
Clarkston 52, Detroit Old Redford 49
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 59, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 50
Clawson 44, Warren Woods Tower 41
Climax-Scotts 51, Burr Oak 29
Coleman 40, Merrill 34
Concord 59, Bronson 42
Croswell-Lexington 54, Armada 51, OT
Dearborn Edsel Ford 53, Wyandotte Roosevelt 47
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 65, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 30
Detroit Loyola 73, Dearborn Divine Child 25
Detroit Universal 63, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 20
Erie-Mason 73, Summerfield 42
Gladstone 44, Manistique 34
Gladwin 49, Farwell 34
Grand Ledge 54, Holt 47
Grass Lake 56, East Jackson 44
Grayling 68, Kalkaska 54
Grosse Pointe South 78, Grosse Pointe North 55
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 68, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 45
Harbor Light Christian 50, Boyne Falls 48
Hart 92, Big Rapids 84
Hillman 70, Rogers City 25
Hillsdale Academy 55, Waldron 28
Holland West Ottawa 70, Holland 39
Hopkins 46, West Michigan Aviation 43
Houghton 69, Hancock 29
Jonesville 44, Homer 40
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 57, Portage Northern 54
L'Anse 54, Chassell 42
Laingsburg 58, Fowler 39
Lake Linden-Hubbell 54, Calumet 42
Lake Odessa Lakewood 52, Leslie 50
Lansing Eastern 56, St. Johns 47
Leroy Pine River 36, Lake City 28
Lincoln-Alcona 64, AuGres-Sims 28
Ludington 94, Oakridge High School 68
Macomb Dakota 50, Romeo 46
Madison Heights 59, Madison Heights Lamphere 51
Marion 58, Pentwater 36
Mason County Central 52, Holton 30
Mattawan 66, Portage Central 56
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 40, Manton 34
Mesick 65, Manistee Catholic Central 42
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 62, Vestaburg 33
Muskegon Orchard View 36, Manistee 34
Napoleon 89, Manchester 59
New Haven 75, Marysville 16
North Farmington 60, Hamtramck 39
North Muskegon 60, Hesperia 15
Olivet 75, Perry 32
Oxford 43, Lapeer 40
Petoskey 72, Gaylord 36
Pewamo-Westphalia 70, Portland St. Patrick 39
Port Huron Northern 72, Port Huron 45
Ravenna 61, Shelby 41
Reading 46, Quincy 39
Riverview 54, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 40
Roscommon 57, Beal City 49
Rudyard 64, Engadine 21
Salem 55, Walled Lake Central 49
Shepherd 58, Harrison 23
Southfield Christian 53, Ferndale University 40
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 67, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 47
St. Ignace 74, Cheboygan 50
St. Joseph 58, Stevensville Lakeshore 53
Tawas 73, Houghton Lake 56
Taylor 71, Dearborn Advanced Technology 44
Traverse City Home School def. Grand Traverse Academy, forfeit
Utica 52, Sterling Heights Stevenson 50
Utica Eisenhower 58, Utica Ford 17
Wakefield-Marenisco 78, Bessemer 30
Warren Cousino HS 65, Warren Mott 53
Warren Michigan Collegiate 54, Gabriel Richard Catholic 32
West Bloomfield 64, Southfield 34
Whiteford 75, Adrian Madison 62
Whitehall 58, Montague 48
Yale 55, North Branch 39
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 42, Westfield 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dansville vs. Saranac, ccd.
Ellsworth vs. Wolverine, ppd.
Flint Beecher vs. Burton Genesee Christian, ccd.
Litchfield vs. North Adams-Jerome, ccd.
Warren Fitzgerald vs. St. Clair, ccd.
Watersmeet vs. Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, ppd.
Westland Universal vs. Dearborn Riverside Academy-West, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.