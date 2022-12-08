GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beatrice 45, Crete 38
Burlington, Kan. 65, McCook 60
Dorchester 41, Exeter/Milligan 37
Falls City Sacred Heart 51, Sidney, Iowa 36
Gering 47, Mitchell 24
Gretna 50, Bellevue East 46
Hyannis 34, Mullen 26
Louisville 37, Nebraska City 23
Papillion-LaVista 69, Elkhorn South 45
Platteview 59, Omaha Mercy 27
Syracuse 54, Johnson County Central 40
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Scottsbluff 57, Buffalo, Wyo. 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alma vs. Blue Hill, ppd. to Jan 4th.
Bayard vs. Creek Valley, ppd.
Bertrand vs. Shelton, ppd.
Central City vs. Boone Central, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Central Valley vs. Fullerton, ppd.
Deshler vs. Sterling, ppd.
Elkhorn Valley vs. O'Neill, ppd.
Franklin vs. Harvard, ppd.
Guardian Angels vs. Wynot, ppd.
Heartland Lutheran vs. Hampton, ppd.
Lutheran High Northeast vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 22nd.
Maxwell vs. North Platte St. Patrick's, ppd. to Dec 17th.
North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer, ppd.
North Central vs. CWC, ppd.
Omaha Concordia vs. Cedar Bluffs, ppd.
Ord vs. Ravenna, ppd. to Dec 10th.
Osceola vs. East Butler, ppd. to Dec 12th.
Osmond-Randolph Co-op vs. Ponca, ppd.
Red Cloud vs. Linn, Kan., ppd.
Sandhills Valley vs. Sutherland, ppd.
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Wallace, ppd.
Sandy Creek vs. Centennial, ppd. to Dec 9th.
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.
Southern Valley vs. Gothenburg, ppd.
St. Mary's vs. Gregory, S.D., ppd.
Stanton vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.
Waverly vs. York, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Raymond Central, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.
Wood River vs. St. Paul, ppd.
Yutan vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ppd.
