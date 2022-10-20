PREP FOOTBALL=

Bark River-Harris 28, Ishpeming 20

Bridgman 35, Martin 34

Brown City 60, Capac 6

DCP-Northwestern 18, Detroit Douglass 0

Dearborn Advanced Technology 48, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 18

Detroit Central 47, Detroit Cody 0

Negaunee 44, Ishpeming 0

North Dickinson def. Carney-Nadeau, forfeit

Romulus 48, Detroit Denby 6

Warren Michigan Collegiate 57, Warren Lincoln 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

