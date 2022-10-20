PREP FOOTBALL=
Bark River-Harris 28, Ishpeming 20
Bridgman 35, Martin 34
Brown City 60, Capac 6
DCP-Northwestern 18, Detroit Douglass 0
Dearborn Advanced Technology 48, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 18
Detroit Central 47, Detroit Cody 0
Negaunee 44, Ishpeming 0
North Dickinson def. Carney-Nadeau, forfeit
Romulus 48, Detroit Denby 6
Warren Michigan Collegiate 57, Warren Lincoln 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
