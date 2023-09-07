PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Arlington Lamar 22, Keller Central 7

¶ Buda Hays 28, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

¶ Cypress Lakes 34, Aldine MacArthur 7

¶ Cypress Ranch 45, Cypress Creek 14

¶ Dallas Jesuit 41, Richardson Pearce 39

¶ Eagle Pass 40, CC Moody 6

¶ Edinburg Vela 42, Weslaco East 35

¶ EP Franklin 14, EP Coronado 13

¶ Euless Trinity 59, Lewisville Marcus 49

¶ Fort Bend Austin 24, Fort Bend Dulles 12

¶ Garland Sachse 31, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7

¶ Houston Lamar 28, Clear Falls 6

¶ Houston Spring Woods 41, Houston Chavez 18

¶ Houston Stratford 35, Alief Hastings 20

¶ Klein Cain 50, Cypress Falls 27

¶ La Porte 56, Baytown Goose Creek 6

¶ Leander Rouse 34, Leander Glenn 31

¶ McAllen 35, Mercedes 9

¶ Pasadena Memorial 40, Clear Brook 14

¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 31, Round Rock McNeil 17

¶ SA Northside Warren 66, SA Northside Holmes 20

¶ Spring 48, Houston Strake Jesuit 35

¶ Spring Dekaney 38, Humble 14

¶ The Woodlands College Park 38, Grand Oaks 28

¶ Wolfforth Frenship 54, Lubbock Monterey 52, 4OT

CLASS 5A=

¶ Burleson Centennial 40, Saginaw 13

¶ Canyon Randall 31, Snyder 0

¶ CC Miller 55, Laredo Alexander 14

¶ Cedar Park 28, Round Rock 24

¶ Crowley 43, Mansfield Summit 14

¶ Edcouch-Elsa 56, Brownsville Rivera 20

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 34, Alief Taylor 6

¶ Frisco Centennial 49, Sherman 34

¶ Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Reedy 32

¶ Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Heritage 21

¶ FW Arlington Heights 21, Waco University 20

¶ La Joya Palmview 22, Brownsville Lopez 6

¶ Mansfield Legacy 35, Dallas Wilson 30

¶ Mission Sharyland 22, McAllen Rowe 7

¶ N. Richland Hills Birdville 48, Carrollton Turner 18

¶ Plainview 27, Wichita Falls 10

¶ Red Oak 38, Lake Belton 34, OT

¶ Rio Grande City 35, La Joya 0

¶ Rosenberg Terry 28, Richmond Foster 27

¶ SA Southwest 26, Laredo Martin 12

¶ West Mesquite 45, FW Chisholm Trail 6

CLASS 4A=

¶ Beeville Jones 49, Robstown 27

¶ Carrollton Ranchview 52, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

¶ FW Western Hills 25, FW Polytechnic 16

¶ Gainesville 28, Dallas Hillcrest 21

¶ Lubbock Estacado 48, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

¶ Port Isabel 20, Pharr Valley View 13, OT

¶ Rio Hondo 72, Hidalgo 28

¶ Venus 47, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Wills Point 33, Blue Ridge 12

¶ Wimberley 35, Brock 27

CLASS 3A=

¶ CC London 45, Orange Grove 43

¶ Columbus 56, Altair Rice 7

CLASS 2A=

¶ Cayuga 54, Colmesneil 7

¶ Gladewater Union Grove 21, Cushing 20

¶ Harleton 34, White Oak 0

¶ Menard 34, Leakey 14

¶ Trenton 44, Detroit 0

¶ Yorktown 50, Woodsboro 0

CLASS 1A=

¶ Ackerly Sands 57, TLC Midland 7

¶ Amherst 56, Booker 21

¶ Balmorhea 71, Lubbock Home School Titans 34

¶ Borden County 46, Claude 0

¶ Bynum 68, Hill Homeschool 20

¶ Campbell 54, Fruitvale 6

¶ Coolidge 70, Avalon 23

¶ Follett 53, Lefors 6

¶ Jayton 84, Ira 34

¶ McLean 37, Darrouzett 13

¶ Paducah 73, Meadow 12

¶ Paint Rock 58, Gustine 12

¶ Richland Springs 73, Lometa 26

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Denton Calvary 78, Ladonia Fannindel 30

¶ Harlingen Marine Military 54, Progreso 0

OTHER=

¶ Community Christian 52, Granbury Cornerstone 6

¶ ETHS 54, Trinity Christian, Ark. 6

¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 32, Anton 7

¶ San Antonio Harlan 36, SA Northside Brennan 28

¶ Waco Methodist 50, Calvert 33

¶ Wisdom 42, Sharpstown 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cotton Center vs. Welch Dawson, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you