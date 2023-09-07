PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Arlington Lamar 22, Keller Central 7
¶ Buda Hays 28, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
¶ Cypress Lakes 34, Aldine MacArthur 7
¶ Cypress Ranch 45, Cypress Creek 14
¶ Dallas Jesuit 41, Richardson Pearce 39
¶ Eagle Pass 40, CC Moody 6
¶ Edinburg Vela 42, Weslaco East 35
¶ EP Franklin 14, EP Coronado 13
¶ Euless Trinity 59, Lewisville Marcus 49
¶ Fort Bend Austin 24, Fort Bend Dulles 12
¶ Garland Sachse 31, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7
¶ Houston Lamar 28, Clear Falls 6
¶ Houston Spring Woods 41, Houston Chavez 18
¶ Houston Stratford 35, Alief Hastings 20
¶ Klein Cain 50, Cypress Falls 27
¶ La Porte 56, Baytown Goose Creek 6
¶ Leander Rouse 34, Leander Glenn 31
¶ McAllen 35, Mercedes 9
¶ Pasadena Memorial 40, Clear Brook 14
¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 31, Round Rock McNeil 17
¶ SA Northside Warren 66, SA Northside Holmes 20
¶ Spring 48, Houston Strake Jesuit 35
¶ Spring Dekaney 38, Humble 14
¶ The Woodlands College Park 38, Grand Oaks 28
¶ Wolfforth Frenship 54, Lubbock Monterey 52, 4OT
CLASS 5A=
¶ Burleson Centennial 40, Saginaw 13
¶ Canyon Randall 31, Snyder 0
¶ CC Miller 55, Laredo Alexander 14
¶ Cedar Park 28, Round Rock 24
¶ Crowley 43, Mansfield Summit 14
¶ Edcouch-Elsa 56, Brownsville Rivera 20
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 34, Alief Taylor 6
¶ Frisco Centennial 49, Sherman 34
¶ Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Reedy 32
¶ Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Heritage 21
¶ FW Arlington Heights 21, Waco University 20
¶ La Joya Palmview 22, Brownsville Lopez 6
¶ Mansfield Legacy 35, Dallas Wilson 30
¶ Mission Sharyland 22, McAllen Rowe 7
¶ N. Richland Hills Birdville 48, Carrollton Turner 18
¶ Plainview 27, Wichita Falls 10
¶ Red Oak 38, Lake Belton 34, OT
¶ Rio Grande City 35, La Joya 0
¶ Rosenberg Terry 28, Richmond Foster 27
¶ SA Southwest 26, Laredo Martin 12
¶ West Mesquite 45, FW Chisholm Trail 6
CLASS 4A=
¶ Beeville Jones 49, Robstown 27
¶ Carrollton Ranchview 52, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
¶ FW Western Hills 25, FW Polytechnic 16
¶ Gainesville 28, Dallas Hillcrest 21
¶ Lubbock Estacado 48, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
¶ Port Isabel 20, Pharr Valley View 13, OT
¶ Rio Hondo 72, Hidalgo 28
¶ Venus 47, Dallas Jefferson 0
¶ Wills Point 33, Blue Ridge 12
¶ Wimberley 35, Brock 27
CLASS 3A=
¶ CC London 45, Orange Grove 43
¶ Columbus 56, Altair Rice 7
CLASS 2A=
¶ Cayuga 54, Colmesneil 7
¶ Gladewater Union Grove 21, Cushing 20
¶ Harleton 34, White Oak 0
¶ Menard 34, Leakey 14
¶ Trenton 44, Detroit 0
¶ Yorktown 50, Woodsboro 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Ackerly Sands 57, TLC Midland 7
¶ Amherst 56, Booker 21
¶ Balmorhea 71, Lubbock Home School Titans 34
¶ Borden County 46, Claude 0
¶ Bynum 68, Hill Homeschool 20
¶ Campbell 54, Fruitvale 6
¶ Coolidge 70, Avalon 23
¶ Follett 53, Lefors 6
¶ Jayton 84, Ira 34
¶ McLean 37, Darrouzett 13
¶ Paducah 73, Meadow 12
¶ Paint Rock 58, Gustine 12
¶ Richland Springs 73, Lometa 26
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Denton Calvary 78, Ladonia Fannindel 30
¶ Harlingen Marine Military 54, Progreso 0
OTHER=
¶ Community Christian 52, Granbury Cornerstone 6
¶ ETHS 54, Trinity Christian, Ark. 6
¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 32, Anton 7
¶ San Antonio Harlan 36, SA Northside Brennan 28
¶ Waco Methodist 50, Calvert 33
¶ Wisdom 42, Sharpstown 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cotton Center vs. Welch Dawson, ccd.
