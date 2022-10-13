PREP FOOTBALL=
Amelia County 28, Cumberland 0
Battlefield 23, Unity Reed 7
Brunswick 46, Franklin 14
Buckingham County 49, Nottoway 0
Colgan 38, C.D. Hylton 0
Glenvar 31, Alleghany 6
Graham 49, Virginia High 21
James Monroe 17, Culpeper 15
Liberty Christian 14, Heritage-Lynchburg 6
Matoaca 35, Prince George 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Armstrong 12
Southampton 24, Greensville County 16
Tabb 21, Smithfield 14
Warhill 21, Poquoson 14
Warwick 21, Heritage-Newport News 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
