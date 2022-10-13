PREP FOOTBALL=

Amelia County 28, Cumberland 0

Battlefield 23, Unity Reed 7

Brunswick 46, Franklin 14

Buckingham County 49, Nottoway 0

Colgan 38, C.D. Hylton 0

Glenvar 31, Alleghany 6

Graham 49, Virginia High 21

James Monroe 17, Culpeper 15

Liberty Christian 14, Heritage-Lynchburg 6

Matoaca 35, Prince George 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Armstrong 12

Southampton 24, Greensville County 16

Tabb 21, Smithfield 14

Warhill 21, Poquoson 14

Warwick 21, Heritage-Newport News 10

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

