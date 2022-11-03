PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=

Class AAAA=

Section 3=

Championship=

East Ridge def. Rosemount, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18

Section 4=

Championship=

Stillwater def. Roseville, 25-22, 25-23, 25-7

Section 6=

Championship=

Burnsville def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17

Section 7=

Championship=

Centennial def. Forest Lake, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Section 8=

Championship=

Rogers def. St. Michael-Albertville, 19-25, 25-12, 11-25, 25-17, 15-13

Class AAA=

Section 2=

Championship=

Marshall def. St. Peter, 25-14, 25-6, 25-9

Section 3=

Championship=

DeLaSalle def. Two Rivers, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Section 4=

Championship=

Mahtomedi def. St. Paul Como Park, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

Section 6=

Championship=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Delano, 25-27, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10

Section 8=

Championship=

Detroit Lakes def. Alexandria, 29-31, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-6

Class AA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Caledonia def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 16-14

Cannon Falls def. Chatfield, 25-23, 25-20, 25-9

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Belle Plaine def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 25-23, 13-25, 25-18, 25-20

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Richland-H-E-G, 17-25, 25-10, 28-26, 25-20

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Paynesville def. Minnewaska, 25-20, 25-16, 24-26, 25-9

Pipestone def. Windom, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-11, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20

Nova Classical Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 32-30, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Annandale def. Rockford, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12

Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 22-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-12

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Pequot Lakes def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-12, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-9

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Sauk Centre, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18

Class A=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Bethlehem Academy def. Spring Grove, 29-27, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16

Mabel-Canton def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-18, 19-25, 22-25, 25-15, 17-15

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Cleveland def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-18, 18-25, 25-17, 25-16

Mayer-Lutheran def. BOLD, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-13

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Minneota def. MACCRAY, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Legacy Christian def. PACT Charter, 25-8, 25-14, 25-10

New Life Academy def. West Lutheran, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Pine River-Backus def. Verndale, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10

Sebeka def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-12

Henning def. Breckenridge, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

