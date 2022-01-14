GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anaconda 52, Butte Central 39
Big Timber 59, Manhattan 25
Broadview-Lavina 65, Roberts 53
Columbia Falls 52, Ronan 45
Culbertson 28, Savage 18
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 37, Bainville 31
Great Falls Central 56, Cascade 40
Jefferson (Boulder) 67, Deer Lodge 17
Melstone 48, Scobey 25
Missoula Hellgate 54, Missoula Sentinel 26
Red Lodge 60, Joliet 35
Shields Valley 57, White Sulphur Springs 30
Simms 60, Sunburst 18
Stevensville 51, Corvallis 42
Westby 43, Richey-Lambert 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Havre vs. Browning, ppd.
Missoula Big Sky vs. Butte, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/