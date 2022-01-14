GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anaconda 52, Butte Central 39

Big Timber 59, Manhattan 25

Broadview-Lavina 65, Roberts 53

Columbia Falls 52, Ronan 45

Culbertson 28, Savage 18

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 37, Bainville 31

Great Falls Central 56, Cascade 40

Jefferson (Boulder) 67, Deer Lodge 17

Melstone 48, Scobey 25

Missoula Hellgate 54, Missoula Sentinel 26

Red Lodge 60, Joliet 35

Shields Valley 57, White Sulphur Springs 30

Simms 60, Sunburst 18

Stevensville 51, Corvallis 42

Westby 43, Richey-Lambert 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Havre vs. Browning, ppd.

Missoula Big Sky vs. Butte, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you