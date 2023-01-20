BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliceville 53, Tuscaloosa Academy 48

Carroll-Ozark 63, G.W. Long 46

Carver-Montgomery 69, Wetumpka 52

Central Coosa 82, Isabella 43

Charles Henderson 64, Pike Road 50

Cherokee 65, Colbert Heights 63

Childersburg 79, B.B. Comer 42

Choctaw County 59, Millry 37

Citronelle 64, Leroy 53

Coosa Christian 52, Crossville 49

Cordova 53, Oakman 44

Corner 62, Cleveland 47

Cornerstone School 43, Altamont 37

Covenant Christian 57, Belgreen 38

DAR 60, Douglas 37

Dadeville 65, Randolph County 36

Dale County 71, Emmanuel Christian 27

Daphne 42, Robertsdale 33

East Limestone 83, Elkmont 51

Elmore County 82, Marbury 76

Etowah 70, Hanceville 58

Excel 50, J.F. Shields 46

Florala 71, Elba 56

Geneva 60, Hou Co 36

Georgiana 78, Pleasant Home 68

Glenwood 52, Macon-East 34

Hamilton 45, Winfield 39

Hokes Bluff 67, Gaston 62

Holt 59, Pickens County 57

Holy Spirit 54, South Lamar 52

J.U. Blacksher 52, Clarke County 51

Jasper 75, Hayden 45

Jefferson Christian Academy 64, Victory Chr. 47

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 68, Alabama CTE 41

Mae Jemison 50, Lawrence County 33

Maplesville 36, Thorsby 31

McGill-Toolen 75, Murphy 56

Meek 76, Lynn 49

Montevallo 49, Bibb County 48

Notasulga 73, Billingsley 39

Paul Bryant 68, Cullman 35

Pelham 41, Carver-Birmingham 39

Prattville Christian Academy 55, Dallas County 51

R.C. Hatch 71, Keith 68

Southern Choctaw 59, Sweet Water 44

St. Clair County 49, Tarrant 41

Sumiton Christian 53, Oak Grove 41

Vina 72, Berry 61

Vinemont 89, J.B. Pennington 71

Washington County 46, Saint Luke's Episcopal 22

West Morgan 30, Brewer 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbia vs. Oakwood Adventist Academy, ccd.

Parker vs. John Carroll Catholic, ccd.

