BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliceville 53, Tuscaloosa Academy 48
Carroll-Ozark 63, G.W. Long 46
Carver-Montgomery 69, Wetumpka 52
Central Coosa 82, Isabella 43
Charles Henderson 64, Pike Road 50
Cherokee 65, Colbert Heights 63
Childersburg 79, B.B. Comer 42
Choctaw County 59, Millry 37
Citronelle 64, Leroy 53
Coosa Christian 52, Crossville 49
Cordova 53, Oakman 44
Corner 62, Cleveland 47
Cornerstone School 43, Altamont 37
Covenant Christian 57, Belgreen 38
DAR 60, Douglas 37
Dadeville 65, Randolph County 36
Dale County 71, Emmanuel Christian 27
Daphne 42, Robertsdale 33
East Limestone 83, Elkmont 51
Elmore County 82, Marbury 76
Etowah 70, Hanceville 58
Excel 50, J.F. Shields 46
Florala 71, Elba 56
Geneva 60, Hou Co 36
Georgiana 78, Pleasant Home 68
Glenwood 52, Macon-East 34
Hamilton 45, Winfield 39
Hokes Bluff 67, Gaston 62
Holt 59, Pickens County 57
Holy Spirit 54, South Lamar 52
J.U. Blacksher 52, Clarke County 51
Jasper 75, Hayden 45
Jefferson Christian Academy 64, Victory Chr. 47
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 68, Alabama CTE 41
Mae Jemison 50, Lawrence County 33
Maplesville 36, Thorsby 31
McGill-Toolen 75, Murphy 56
Meek 76, Lynn 49
Montevallo 49, Bibb County 48
Notasulga 73, Billingsley 39
Paul Bryant 68, Cullman 35
Pelham 41, Carver-Birmingham 39
Prattville Christian Academy 55, Dallas County 51
R.C. Hatch 71, Keith 68
Southern Choctaw 59, Sweet Water 44
St. Clair County 49, Tarrant 41
Sumiton Christian 53, Oak Grove 41
Vina 72, Berry 61
Vinemont 89, J.B. Pennington 71
Washington County 46, Saint Luke's Episcopal 22
West Morgan 30, Brewer 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia vs. Oakwood Adventist Academy, ccd.
Parker vs. John Carroll Catholic, ccd.
