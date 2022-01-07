GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bagdad 16, Ash Fork 11
Bisbee 40, St. David 36
Chandler Seton 54, Scottsdale Saguaro 33
Combs 41, Phoenix Cortez 32
Duncan 31, Elfrida Valley 29
El Capitan 54, Beaver Dam 15
El Mirage Dysart 55, Youngker High School 42
Flagstaff 56, Prescott 29
Gallup, N.M. 59, Fort Defiance Window Rock 49
Gilbert 42, Phoenix Horizon 36
Glendale Deer Valley 60, Desert Edge 19
Glendale North Pointe 30, Heritage Academy - Laveen 26
Goodyear Millenium 56, Canyon View 32
Highland Prep 28, Gilbert Classical Academy 27
Higley 67, Phoenix Washington 28
Holbrook 45, Eagar Round Valley 44
Keams Canyon Hopi 57, Pinon 40
Kingman 41, Kingman Academy of Learning 37
Lakeside Blue Ridge 49, Ganado 45
Mesa Westwood 63, Phoenix Alhambra 21
Miami 64, St. Augustine Catholic 42
Mica Mountain 59, Walden Grove 32
Mountainside 45, Wellton Antelope 30
Page 45, Tuba City 44
Paradise Honors 56, Phoenix Greenway 40
Patagonia 28, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 27
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 31, Scottsdale Prep 15
Phoenix Country Day 66, Cicero Preparatory Academy 8
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 56, Desert Heights Prep 23
Rancho Solano Prep 63, San Tan Charter 44
Salome 39, Phoenix School-Deaf 9
San Carlos 70, San Miguel 10
Scottsdale Christian 41, Chandler Valley Christian 24
Shadow Ridge 59, Gilbert Highland 30
St John Paul II 70, Phoenix Christian 37
Tempe 46, Apache Junction 15
Tucson Catalina Foothills 52, Tucson Arizona IRHS 49
Tucson Sahuaro 56, Tucson Sabino 51
Tucson Salpointe 36, Vail Cienega 16
Tucson Santa Rita 32, Eloy Santa Cruz 22
Vista Grande 44, Phoenix Goldwater 32
Williams Field 96, La Joya Community 31
Winslow 75, Camp Verde 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cottonwood Mingus vs. Lee Williams High School, ccd.
Perry vs. Phoenix Xavier, ccd.
Silver, N.M. vs. Morenci, ccd.
The Gregory School vs. Tucson School-Deaf and Blind, ccd.
Tucson Canyon del Oro vs. Tucson Pueblo, ccd.
Tucson Sunnyside vs. Tucson Desert View, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/