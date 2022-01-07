GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bagdad 16, Ash Fork 11

Bisbee 40, St. David 36

Chandler Seton 54, Scottsdale Saguaro 33

Combs 41, Phoenix Cortez 32

Duncan 31, Elfrida Valley 29

El Capitan 54, Beaver Dam 15

El Mirage Dysart 55, Youngker High School 42

Flagstaff 56, Prescott 29

Gallup, N.M. 59, Fort Defiance Window Rock 49

Gilbert 42, Phoenix Horizon 36

Glendale Deer Valley 60, Desert Edge 19

Glendale North Pointe 30, Heritage Academy - Laveen 26

Goodyear Millenium 56, Canyon View 32

Highland Prep 28, Gilbert Classical Academy 27

Higley 67, Phoenix Washington 28

Holbrook 45, Eagar Round Valley 44

Keams Canyon Hopi 57, Pinon 40

Kingman 41, Kingman Academy of Learning 37

Lakeside Blue Ridge 49, Ganado 45

Mesa Westwood 63, Phoenix Alhambra 21

Miami 64, St. Augustine Catholic 42

Mica Mountain 59, Walden Grove 32

Mountainside 45, Wellton Antelope 30

Page 45, Tuba City 44

Paradise Honors 56, Phoenix Greenway 40

Patagonia 28, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 27

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 31, Scottsdale Prep 15

Phoenix Country Day 66, Cicero Preparatory Academy 8

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 56, Desert Heights Prep 23

Rancho Solano Prep 63, San Tan Charter 44

Salome 39, Phoenix School-Deaf 9

San Carlos 70, San Miguel 10

Scottsdale Christian 41, Chandler Valley Christian 24

Shadow Ridge 59, Gilbert Highland 30

St John Paul II 70, Phoenix Christian 37

Tempe 46, Apache Junction 15

Tucson Catalina Foothills 52, Tucson Arizona IRHS 49

Tucson Sahuaro 56, Tucson Sabino 51

Tucson Salpointe 36, Vail Cienega 16

Tucson Santa Rita 32, Eloy Santa Cruz 22

Vista Grande 44, Phoenix Goldwater 32

Williams Field 96, La Joya Community 31

Winslow 75, Camp Verde 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cottonwood Mingus vs. Lee Williams High School, ccd.

Perry vs. Phoenix Xavier, ccd.

Silver, N.M. vs. Morenci, ccd.

The Gregory School vs. Tucson School-Deaf and Blind, ccd.

Tucson Canyon del Oro vs. Tucson Pueblo, ccd.

Tucson Sunnyside vs. Tucson Desert View, ccd.

