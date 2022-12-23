GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clovis 38, Centennial 32

Farmington 73, Kayenta Monument Valley, Ariz. 46

Los Alamos 62, Escalante 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

