BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlee 86, Plains 26
Bigfork 61, Thompson Falls 17
Broadview-Lavina 66, Park City 40
Browning 70, Cut Bank 45
Butte Central 73, Anaconda 28
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57, Fort Benton 47
Columbia Falls 63, Whitefish 28
Columbus 52, Huntley Project 42
Corvallis 58, Florence 51
Darby 60, Valley Christian 35
Great Falls Central 70, Cascade 40
Great Falls Russell 70, Belgrade 42
Hamilton 71, East Helena 55
Jefferson (Boulder) 58, Deer Lodge 46
Lockwood 64, Shepherd 23
Lodge Grass 78, Lame Deer 70
Lone Peak 58, Twin Bridges 41
Red Lodge 72, Joliet 66, 3OT
Richey-Lambert 63, Terry 58
Seeley-Swan 70, Phillipsburg 37
Shields Valley 51, White Sulphur Springs 28
St. Ignatius 60, Eureka 51
St. Regis 65, Clark Fork 28
Sunburst 57, Simms 42
Townsend 58, Whitehall 46
Victor 39, Lincoln 35
Wolf Point 56, Glendive 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
