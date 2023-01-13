BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlee 86, Plains 26

Bigfork 61, Thompson Falls 17

Broadview-Lavina 66, Park City 40

Browning 70, Cut Bank 45

Butte Central 73, Anaconda 28

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57, Fort Benton 47

Columbia Falls 63, Whitefish 28

Columbus 52, Huntley Project 42

Corvallis 58, Florence 51

Darby 60, Valley Christian 35

Great Falls Central 70, Cascade 40

Great Falls Russell 70, Belgrade 42

Hamilton 71, East Helena 55

Jefferson (Boulder) 58, Deer Lodge 46

Lockwood 64, Shepherd 23

Lodge Grass 78, Lame Deer 70

Lone Peak 58, Twin Bridges 41

Red Lodge 72, Joliet 66, 3OT

Richey-Lambert 63, Terry 58

Seeley-Swan 70, Phillipsburg 37

Shields Valley 51, White Sulphur Springs 28

St. Ignatius 60, Eureka 51

St. Regis 65, Clark Fork 28

Sunburst 57, Simms 42

Townsend 58, Whitehall 46

Victor 39, Lincoln 35

Wolf Point 56, Glendive 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

