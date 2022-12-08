BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 81, Tunkhannock 35

Albert Gallatin 80, Ringgold 38

Altoona 51, Hollidaysburg 36

Chichester 72, Bishop Shanahan 65

Conneaut, Ohio 61, Northwestern 52

Frazier 44, West Greene 37

Garnet Valley 50, Conestoga 41

Harriton 47, Strath Haven 42

Haverford 48, Lower Merion 46

Hillcrest Christian Academy 67, Cheswick Christian 53

Holy Ghost Prep 66, Upper Merion 53

Holy Redeemer 51, Scranton 39

Hopewell 50, Freedom Area 35

Marian Catholic 80, Pottsville Nativity 71

McGuffey 47, Mount Pleasant 21

Northumberland Christian 71, Hughesville 69

Notre Dame-Green Pond 56, Bangor 22

Owen J Roberts 70, Academy Park 57

Pottsville 58, Pine Grove 31

Reading 69, Lancaster McCaskey 40

Selinsgrove 52, Bellefonte 49

Shady Side Academy 74, Erie 46

Shalom Christian 57, MD School for the Deaf, Md. 45

South Fayette 51, Shaler 39

Tri-Valley 54, Minersville 51

Valley View 43, Scranton Holy Cross 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

