GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Second Round=
Davis 40, Farmington 35
Fremont 59, Layton 45
Herriman 61, Riverton 51
Lone Peak 88, Corner Canyon 43
Mountain Ridge 56, American Fork 39
Skyridge 64, Bingham 54
Syracuse 48, Copper Hills 40
Westlake 49, West 24
Class 5A=
Second Round=
Bountiful 67, Wasatch 46
Cottonwood 56, Spanish Fork 53
Highland 58, Northridge 51
Lehi 46, Jordan 41
Skyline 62, Payson 44
Springville 55, Mountain View 29
Timpanogos 55, Woods Cross 45
Timpview 58, Brighton 51
Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Green Canyon 57, Dixie 41
Ridgeline 64, Desert Hills 36
Sky View 60, Mountain Crest 56
Snow Canyon 52, Bear River 47
Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Carbon 60, Delta 53
Grantsville 55, Judge Memorial 48
Morgan 60, Layton Christian Academy 51
Richfield 54, Canyon View 40
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Beaver 50, Duchesne 37
Draper APA 53, North Sevier 44
Kanab 58, Parowan 56
North Summit 61, Millard 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
