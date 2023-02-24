GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Davis 40, Farmington 35

Fremont 59, Layton 45

Herriman 61, Riverton 51

Lone Peak 88, Corner Canyon 43

Mountain Ridge 56, American Fork 39

Skyridge 64, Bingham 54

Syracuse 48, Copper Hills 40

Westlake 49, West 24

Class 5A=

Second Round=

Bountiful 67, Wasatch 46

Cottonwood 56, Spanish Fork 53

Highland 58, Northridge 51

Lehi 46, Jordan 41

Skyline 62, Payson 44

Springville 55, Mountain View 29

Timpanogos 55, Woods Cross 45

Timpview 58, Brighton 51

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Green Canyon 57, Dixie 41

Ridgeline 64, Desert Hills 36

Sky View 60, Mountain Crest 56

Snow Canyon 52, Bear River 47

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Carbon 60, Delta 53

Grantsville 55, Judge Memorial 48

Morgan 60, Layton Christian Academy 51

Richfield 54, Canyon View 40

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Beaver 50, Duchesne 37

Draper APA 53, North Sevier 44

Kanab 58, Parowan 56

North Summit 61, Millard 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

