GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baldwin 58, Wellsville 23
Bennington 49, Wichita Classical 32
Jefferson North 47, Jackson Heights 45
Trego 59, Oakley 46
Wichita Home School 58, Solomon 20
Colby Tournament=
(First Round=
Beloit 54, Ulysses 34
Goodland 49, Chanute 19
Hays 56, Lamar, Colo. 34
Flint Hills Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Lyndon 50, West Franklin 22
Northern Heights 33, Central Heights 21
Semifinal=
Mission Valley 47, Council Grove 21
Osage City 51, Chase County 48
Frontenac Tournament=
First Round=
Fort Scott 62, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 19
Frontenac 55, BV Southwest 45
Hi-Plains League Tournament=
Semifinal=
Wichita County 54, Sublette 24
Hoisington Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Ellinwood 50, Victoria 18
La Crosse 25, Otis-Bison 20
Iola Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Crest 38, Iola 32
Semifinal=
Anderson County 45, St. Paul 27
McLouth Tournament=
Semifinal=
Riverside 53, Pleasant Ridge 25
Mid-Continent League Tournament=
Hill City 35, Plainville 24
Stockton 53, Russell 21
Pittsburg Tournament=
First Round=
BV Northwest 58, Carthage, Mo. 51
Carl Junction, Mo. 65, Pittsburg 23
Willard, Mo. 51, Olathe North 39
Pleasanton Mid-Season Tournament=
Semifinal=
Pleasanton 34, Heritage Christian 19
Royal Valley Tournament=
Chapman 48, Wabaunsee 45, OT
Salina Tournament=
First Round=
Andover 55, Abilene 25
Liberal 61, Junction City 21
Salina Central 52, Buhler 20
Salina South 50, Highland Park 47
Sterling Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hugoton 50, Southeast Saline 39
Scott City 50, Lyons 38
TONGANOXIE Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Louisburg 50, Eudora 28
Wamego 56, Tonganoxie 15
Semifinal=
BV West 53, KC Piper 47
Bonner Springs 63, Holton 41
Twin Valley League Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
BV Randolph 49, Wetmore 9
Valley Heights 41, Linn 40
Semifinal=
Clifton-Clyde 49, Hanover 32
Doniphan West 54, Washington County 24
