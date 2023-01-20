GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baldwin 58, Wellsville 23

Bennington 49, Wichita Classical 32

Jefferson North 47, Jackson Heights 45

Trego 59, Oakley 46

Wichita Home School 58, Solomon 20

Colby Tournament=

(First Round=

Beloit 54, Ulysses 34

Goodland 49, Chanute 19

Hays 56, Lamar, Colo. 34

Flint Hills Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Lyndon 50, West Franklin 22

Northern Heights 33, Central Heights 21

Semifinal=

Mission Valley 47, Council Grove 21

Osage City 51, Chase County 48

Frontenac Tournament=

First Round=

Fort Scott 62, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 19

Frontenac 55, BV Southwest 45

Hi-Plains League Tournament=

Semifinal=

Wichita County 54, Sublette 24

Hoisington Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Ellinwood 50, Victoria 18

La Crosse 25, Otis-Bison 20

Iola Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Crest 38, Iola 32

Semifinal=

Anderson County 45, St. Paul 27

McLouth Tournament=

Semifinal=

Riverside 53, Pleasant Ridge 25

Mid-Continent League Tournament=

Hill City 35, Plainville 24

Stockton 53, Russell 21

Pittsburg Tournament=

First Round=

BV Northwest 58, Carthage, Mo. 51

Carl Junction, Mo. 65, Pittsburg 23

Willard, Mo. 51, Olathe North 39

Pleasanton Mid-Season Tournament=

Semifinal=

Pleasanton 34, Heritage Christian 19

Royal Valley Tournament=

Chapman 48, Wabaunsee 45, OT

Salina Tournament=

First Round=

Andover 55, Abilene 25

Liberal 61, Junction City 21

Salina Central 52, Buhler 20

Salina South 50, Highland Park 47

Sterling Tournament=

Semifinal=

Hugoton 50, Southeast Saline 39

Scott City 50, Lyons 38

TONGANOXIE Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Louisburg 50, Eudora 28

Wamego 56, Tonganoxie 15

Semifinal=

BV West 53, KC Piper 47

Bonner Springs 63, Holton 41

Twin Valley League Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

BV Randolph 49, Wetmore 9

Valley Heights 41, Linn 40

Semifinal=

Clifton-Clyde 49, Hanover 32

Doniphan West 54, Washington County 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

