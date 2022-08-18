PREP FOOTBALL=

Cape Fear 18, Durham Riverside 14

Charlotte Mallard Creek 21, Charlotte Myers Park 3

Durham Jordan 42, Erwin Triton 31

Dutch Fork, S.C. 27, Cornelius Hough 24

East Surry 55, Boonville Starmount 7

Eden Morehead 9, Western Guilford 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern 61, Bertie County 0

Fayetteville Byrd 26, Red Springs 20

Fayetteville Seventy-First 52, Fayetteville Smith 0

Fayetteville Westover 47, Southern Lee 7

Gray's Creek 35, Hoke County 34

Harrells Christian 55, Kinston Parrott Academy 38

Hertford County 46, Gates County 0

Jacksonville 14, Southwest Onslow 0

John Paul II Catholic 36, Kernersville McGuinness 32

Lake Norman 55, West Iredell 0

North Moore 27, Winston-Salem Carver 0

North Rowan 34, East Rowan 14

Pembroke Swett 32, Hickory Home School 0

Pfafftown Reagan 31, North Davidson 24

Raleigh Millbrook 35, Friendship 12

Scotland 50, Northern Durham 0

South Columbus 34, West Bladen 13

South Davidson 22, North Stokes 21

South Iredell 44, North Iredell 7

Spring Lake Overhills 36, Hope Mills South View 22

Thomasville Ledford 41, North Stanly 14

Walkertown 27, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Washington 42, Pamlico County 14

West Stokes 31, South Stokes 14

Wilmington Ashley 21, South Garner 13

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 45, Richmond County 7

