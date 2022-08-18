PREP FOOTBALL=
Cape Fear 18, Durham Riverside 14
Charlotte Mallard Creek 21, Charlotte Myers Park 3
Durham Jordan 42, Erwin Triton 31
Dutch Fork, S.C. 27, Cornelius Hough 24
East Surry 55, Boonville Starmount 7
Eden Morehead 9, Western Guilford 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 61, Bertie County 0
Fayetteville Byrd 26, Red Springs 20
Fayetteville Seventy-First 52, Fayetteville Smith 0
Fayetteville Westover 47, Southern Lee 7
Gray's Creek 35, Hoke County 34
Harrells Christian 55, Kinston Parrott Academy 38
Hertford County 46, Gates County 0
Jacksonville 14, Southwest Onslow 0
John Paul II Catholic 36, Kernersville McGuinness 32
Lake Norman 55, West Iredell 0
North Moore 27, Winston-Salem Carver 0
North Rowan 34, East Rowan 14
Pembroke Swett 32, Hickory Home School 0
Pfafftown Reagan 31, North Davidson 24
Raleigh Millbrook 35, Friendship 12
Scotland 50, Northern Durham 0
South Columbus 34, West Bladen 13
South Davidson 22, North Stokes 21
South Iredell 44, North Iredell 7
Spring Lake Overhills 36, Hope Mills South View 22
Thomasville Ledford 41, North Stanly 14
Walkertown 27, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Washington 42, Pamlico County 14
West Stokes 31, South Stokes 14
Wilmington Ashley 21, South Garner 13
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 45, Richmond County 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
