BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 63, Annandale 58

Alma, Wis. 65, Winona Cotter 53

Bethlehem Academy 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 50

Byron 77, Cannon Falls 59

Community of Peace 70, Hmong Academy 52

Concordia Academy 99, United Christian 19

Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54

Edina 76, Eagan 61

Glencoe-Silver Lake 82, St. Peter 64

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 77, Clearbrook-Gonvick 55

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Mankato Loyola 47

Lake Park-Audubon 63, Park Christian 51

Lakeville North 63, Chaska 58

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 83, Houston 43

MACCRAY 77, Renville County West 63

Mankato East 78, Northfield 49

Maple River 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50

Marshall 51, Luverne 42

Martin County West 74, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 58

Minnetonka 84, Eastview 68

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 67, Hills-Beaver Creek 44

Murray County Central 66, Adrian/Ellsworth 38

New London-Spicer 67, Melrose 32

Nicollet 69, Cleveland 48

North Branch 68, Cloquet 59

North Woods 87, Moose Lake/Willow River 73

Orono 91, Monticello 54

Osakis 62, Browerville/Eagle Valley 38

Osseo 69, Blaine 49

Park (Cottage Grove) 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 46

Park Center 92, Anoka 62

Paynesville 65, Dassel-Cokato 54

Princeton 101, Zimmerman 82

Robbinsdale Armstrong 79, Coon Rapids 78

Rochester Century 59, New Prague 38

Rochester Lourdes 49, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42

Rogers 52, Centennial 47

Sacred Heart 67, Thompson, N.D. 55

South St. Paul 85, St. Paul Harding 40

Southwest Minnesota Christian 71, Red Rock Central 35

Spring Lake Park 75, Andover 45

St. Cloud Apollo 53, Hutchinson 50

St. Francis 70, Chisago Lakes 33

St. Michael-Albertville 90, Burnsville 63

St. Paul Como Park 65, Tartan 59

St. Thomas Academy 74, Holy Angels 70

Stillwater 59, White Bear Lake 58

Totino-Grace 83, Champlin Park 58

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 77, Canby 58

Underwood 81, Bertha-Hewitt 72

Waconia 48, Delano 36

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 73, Climax/Fisher 32

Warroad 64, Roseau 43

Watertown-Mayer 88, Belle Plaine 69

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 40, Tri-City United 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greenway vs. Littlefork-Big Falls, ppd.

Hancock vs. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, ppd.

Hiawatha Collegiate vs. Groves Academy, ccd.

Park Rapids vs. East Grand Forks, ppd. to Feb 7th.

West Central vs. Ortonville, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

