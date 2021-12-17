BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 63, Annandale 58
Alma, Wis. 65, Winona Cotter 53
Bethlehem Academy 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 50
Byron 77, Cannon Falls 59
Community of Peace 70, Hmong Academy 52
Concordia Academy 99, United Christian 19
Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54
Edina 76, Eagan 61
Glencoe-Silver Lake 82, St. Peter 64
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 77, Clearbrook-Gonvick 55
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Mankato Loyola 47
Lake Park-Audubon 63, Park Christian 51
Lakeville North 63, Chaska 58
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 83, Houston 43
MACCRAY 77, Renville County West 63
Mankato East 78, Northfield 49
Maple River 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50
Marshall 51, Luverne 42
Martin County West 74, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 58
Minnetonka 84, Eastview 68
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 67, Hills-Beaver Creek 44
Murray County Central 66, Adrian/Ellsworth 38
New London-Spicer 67, Melrose 32
Nicollet 69, Cleveland 48
North Branch 68, Cloquet 59
North Woods 87, Moose Lake/Willow River 73
Orono 91, Monticello 54
Osakis 62, Browerville/Eagle Valley 38
Osseo 69, Blaine 49
Park (Cottage Grove) 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 46
Park Center 92, Anoka 62
Paynesville 65, Dassel-Cokato 54
Princeton 101, Zimmerman 82
Robbinsdale Armstrong 79, Coon Rapids 78
Rochester Century 59, New Prague 38
Rochester Lourdes 49, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42
Rogers 52, Centennial 47
Sacred Heart 67, Thompson, N.D. 55
South St. Paul 85, St. Paul Harding 40
Southwest Minnesota Christian 71, Red Rock Central 35
Spring Lake Park 75, Andover 45
St. Cloud Apollo 53, Hutchinson 50
St. Francis 70, Chisago Lakes 33
St. Michael-Albertville 90, Burnsville 63
St. Paul Como Park 65, Tartan 59
St. Thomas Academy 74, Holy Angels 70
Stillwater 59, White Bear Lake 58
Totino-Grace 83, Champlin Park 58
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 77, Canby 58
Underwood 81, Bertha-Hewitt 72
Waconia 48, Delano 36
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 73, Climax/Fisher 32
Warroad 64, Roseau 43
Watertown-Mayer 88, Belle Plaine 69
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 40, Tri-City United 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greenway vs. Littlefork-Big Falls, ppd.
Hancock vs. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, ppd.
Hiawatha Collegiate vs. Groves Academy, ccd.
Park Rapids vs. East Grand Forks, ppd. to Feb 7th.
West Central vs. Ortonville, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/