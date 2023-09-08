PREP FOOTBALL=

Bear Creek 45, John F. Kennedy 6

Denver South 47, Longmont 39

Denver West 46, Abraham Lincoln 0

Doherty 56, Coronado 14

Douglas County 44, Rangeview 7

Durango 41, Aztec, N.M. 7

Grand Junction Central 21, Grand Junction 13

Heritage 55, Pueblo Central 19

Loveland 27, Pomona 26

Melrose, N.M. 42, Dove Creek 26

Sierra 20, Liberty 3

Standley Lake 34, Westminster 29

Summit 24, Conifer 10

ThunderRidge 52, Lakewood 6

Timnath 49, Prospect Ridge Academy 7

