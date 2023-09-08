PREP FOOTBALL=
Bear Creek 45, John F. Kennedy 6
Denver South 47, Longmont 39
Denver West 46, Abraham Lincoln 0
Doherty 56, Coronado 14
Douglas County 44, Rangeview 7
Durango 41, Aztec, N.M. 7
Grand Junction Central 21, Grand Junction 13
Heritage 55, Pueblo Central 19
Loveland 27, Pomona 26
Melrose, N.M. 42, Dove Creek 26
Sierra 20, Liberty 3
Standley Lake 34, Westminster 29
Summit 24, Conifer 10
ThunderRidge 52, Lakewood 6
Timnath 49, Prospect Ridge Academy 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
