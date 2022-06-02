|OHSAA Softball Championships
|State Semifinal
|Division I
Holland Springfield 4, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 2
West Chester Lakota West 13, North Canton Hoover 5
|Division II
Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Oak Harbor 0
Wooster Triway 3, Heath 0
