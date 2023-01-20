GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anaconda 48, Whitehall 42

Big Timber 61, Townsend 21

Billings West 57, Billings Skyview 48

Charlo 49, Two Eagle River 16

Chinook 71, Big Sandy 40

Conrad 39, Shelby 37

Darby 49, Victor 29

Dillon 67, Butte Central 11

Florence 54, Deer Lodge 24

Frenchtown 63, Stevensville 39

Gallatin 56, Great Falls 42

Great Falls Russell 58, Bozeman 43

Hardin 62, Miles City 59

Jordan 65, Winnett-Grass Range 24

Laurel 62, Columbus 30

Lone Peak 65, Shields Valley 25

Malta 70, Harlem 26

Manhattan Christian 61, Lima 24

Nashua 48, Lustre Christian 33

Phillipsburg 58, Lincoln 26

Power-Dutton-Brady 50, Sunburst 46

Red Lodge 61, Huntley Project 49

Scobey 58, Frazer 17

Thompson Falls 63, Libby 29

Twin Bridges 47, Ennis 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

