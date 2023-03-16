BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class A State=

Quarterfinal=

Dakota Valley 80, Hot Springs 47

Elk Point-Jefferson 53, St. Thomas More 50

Hamlin 72, Sioux Valley 64

Sioux Falls Christian 83, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55

Class AA State=

Quarterfinal=

Mitchell 60, Pierre T F Riggs High School 51

Sioux Falls Jefferson 53, Harrisburg 41

Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Yankton 58, Sioux Falls Washington 51

Class B State=

Quarterfinal=

Aberdeen Christian 57, Ethan 47

DeSmet 51, Viborg-Hurley 47

Lower Brule 67, Castlewood 55

White River 72, Faith 56

