GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Greybull 51, Meeteetse 37
Rock Springs 57, Green River 40
Tongue River 50, Big Horn 14
Wyoming Indian 44, Shoshoni 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Updated: February 4, 2022 @ 1:19 am
