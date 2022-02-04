GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Greybull 51, Meeteetse 37

Rock Springs 57, Green River 40

Tongue River 50, Big Horn 14

Wyoming Indian 44, Shoshoni 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

