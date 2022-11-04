GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma Bryant 37, Mobile Christian 31

Belgreen 61, Tremont High School, Miss. 30

Brewbaker Tech 81, Calhoun 19

Brewer 45, Decatur 42

Central-Tuscaloosa 65, Holy Family Catholic 6

Daphne 59, Orange Beach 56

East Lawrence 41, Hanceville 35

Gulf Shores 42, Ocean Springs, Miss. 35

Guntersville 44, Madison Academy 36

Hewitt-Trussville 59, Gadsden 38

Homewood 37, Chelsea 24

Mortimer Jordan 83, Oak Mountain 37

Robertsdale 38, Bayside Academy 31

Saraland 48, Baker 20

UMS-Wright 56, Mary Montgomery 22

Vestavia Hills 72, Pell City 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Carver-Columbus, Ga., ccd.

