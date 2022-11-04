GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma Bryant 37, Mobile Christian 31
Belgreen 61, Tremont High School, Miss. 30
Brewbaker Tech 81, Calhoun 19
Brewer 45, Decatur 42
Central-Tuscaloosa 65, Holy Family Catholic 6
Daphne 59, Orange Beach 56
East Lawrence 41, Hanceville 35
Gulf Shores 42, Ocean Springs, Miss. 35
Guntersville 44, Madison Academy 36
Hewitt-Trussville 59, Gadsden 38
Homewood 37, Chelsea 24
Mortimer Jordan 83, Oak Mountain 37
Robertsdale 38, Bayside Academy 31
Saraland 48, Baker 20
UMS-Wright 56, Mary Montgomery 22
Vestavia Hills 72, Pell City 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Carver-Columbus, Ga., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
