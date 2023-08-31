PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 51, Three Rivers 30

Airport 48, Riverview 27

Akron-Fairgrove 42, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 6

Allendale 36, Hopkins 0

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 49, Mount Clemens 14

Ashley 22, Merritt Academy 0

Auburn Hills Avondale 17, Ortonville Brandon 14

Bad Axe 22, Reese 16

Baldwin def. Hale, forfeit

Bay City All Saints 49, Kinde-North Huron 0

Bay City Western 26, Petoskey 6

Belleville 56, Livonia Stevenson 7

Benton Harbor 22, Constantine 16

Big Rapids 42, Newaygo 14

Birch Run 52, Bridgeport 0

Blissfield 63, Sand Creek 0

Bridgman 62, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 22

Brighton 41, Salem 0

Buchanan 35, Coloma 6

Burton Bendle 36, Flint Southwestern 6

Byron Center 33, East Kentwood 16

Calumet 42, Westwood 22

Canton 28, Howell 23

Cedarville 36, Engadine 6

Charlevoix 44, Oscoda 6

Charlotte 39, Lake Odessa Lakewood 8

Chesaning 27, New Lothrop 22

Clare 50, Pinconning 7

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 48, Detroit Douglass 6

Climax-Scotts 57, Burr Oak 6

Clinton 58, Detroit Central 20

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42, L'Anse Creuse 0

Clinton Township Clintondale 58, New Haven 15

Clio 28, Okemos 20

Coleman 44, Vestaburg 22

Comstock 47, Allegan 6

Comstock Park 40, Holland 26

Coopersville 49, Sparta 14

Corunna 38, Pinckney 0

Croswell-Lexington 29, Richmond 10

Crystal Falls Forest Park 46, Bessemer 8

Davison 52, Grandville 21

Dearborn Divine Child 62, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 14

Dearborn Fordson 40, Franklin 3

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 56, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0

Detroit Pershing 20, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 14

Detroit U-D Jesuit 28, Birmingham Seaholm 10

Dundee 41, Erie-Mason 18

East Jordan 52, Johannesburg-Lewiston 6

Evart 20, Lake City 12

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21, Grosse Pointe South 7

Flat Rock 35, Grosse Ile 6

Flint Hamady 52, Flint Powers 21

Flint Kearsley 28, Bay City Central 21

Forest Hills Eastern 47, South Haven 14

Fowlerville 33, Midland Bullock Creek 26, OT

Frankenmuth 48, Alma 13

Frankfort 28, Maple City Glen Lake 15

Freeland 55, Saginaw Swan Valley 20

Fremont 14, Beaverton 12

Gabriel Richard Catholic 49, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 0

Garber 30, Bay City John Glenn 6

Gaylord 42, Kingsley 39

Gibraltar Gibraltar Carlson 47, Dearborn Edsel Ford 7

Gladstone 42, Negaunee 14

Gladwin 48, Harrison 6

Goodrich 45, Linden 28

Grand Blanc 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 8

Grand Haven 27, Traverse City West 14

Grand Ledge 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 28

Grand Rapids Christian 37, Fruitport 22

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 26, Portage Central 6

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 21, Jenison 0

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 58, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 20

Grand Rapids Northview 43, Wyoming 20

Grass Lake 32, Hanover-Horton 22

Greenville 21, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 14

Gwinn 32, West Iron County 6

Hamilton 36, St. Johns 29

Harbor Beach 28, Cass City 14

Hart 52, White Cloud 28

Haslett 41, Fenton 25

Holly 37, Ferndale 20

Holt 24, Swartz Creek 6

Houghton Lake 34, Leroy Pine River 6

Hudson 20, Benzie Central 14

Hudsonville 23, East Lansing 12

Hudsonville Unity Christian 33, Oakridge High School 21

Indian River-Inland Lakes 54, Lake Linden-Hubbell 46

Ionia 62, Eaton Rapids 18

Iron Mountain 40, Bark River-Harris 0

Ishpeming 28, Manistique 20

Ithaca 39, Standish-Sterling Central 26

Jackson 33, Lansing Waverly 13

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Decatur 0

Jackson Northwest 21, Adrian Madison 14

Kalamazoo Central 47, Sturgis 34

Kalamazoo Hackett 19, Otsego 14

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 33, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 13

Kalamazoo United 19, Otsego 14

Kalkaska 24, Morley-Stanwood 14

Kent City 32, Stanton Central Montcalm 14

Kingsford 34, Houghton 0

Kingston 48, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 6

Laingsburg 35, Kelloggsville 7

Lake Fenton 35, Hillsdale 0

Lake Orion 28, Harper Woods 6

Lansing Everett 40, Lansing Eastern 7

Lansing Sexton 48, Lansing Catholic 20

Lenawee Christian 65, Litchfield 12

Leslie 40, Stockbridge 14

Lincoln-Alcona 50, Atlanta 8

Livonia Churchill 48, Wayne Memorial 6

Livonia Clarenceville 39, Whitmore Lake 30

Lowell 34, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 13

Ludington 55, Shelby 6

Macomb Dakota 32, Utica 14

Macomb Lutheran North 42, Carrollton 0

Madison Heights Lamphere 34, Center Line 12

Mancelona 52, Tawas 20

Manchester 54, Homer 8

Manistee 58, Mason County Central 8

Marine City 62, Clawson 3

Marion 66, Bear Lake 0

Marquette 49, Alpena 0

Marysville 42, Hazel Park 0

Mason 42, DeWitt 23

Mattawan 45, Marshall 0

Mendon 58, Colon 30

Menominee 46, Hancock 0

Michigan Center 35, Jonesville 22

Milford 44, South Lyon East 7

Millington 50, Beecher 6

Mio-Au Sable 50, Hillman 0

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 19, New Boston Huron 13

Montague 39, Ravenna 34

Montrose 22, Durand 14

Morenci 66, Stryker, Ohio 42

Mount Pleasant 35, Midland 6

Muskegon Orchard View 28, Wyoming Godwin Heights 26

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 34, Farmington 18

Napoleon 42, Brooklyn Columbia Central 14

New Buffalo 64, Fennville 14

Niles Brandywine 44, Cassopolis 0

North Branch 52, Imlay City 7

North Central 42, Tri-County, Wis. 6

North Muskegon 41, Muskegon Catholic Central 21

Northville 50, Plymouth 14

Norway 52, Ironwood 0

Novi 14, Hartland 7

Onsted 28, Saginaw Nouvel 27

Ovid-Elsie 61, Otisville Lakeville 18

Owosso 34, Mount Morris 32

Parchment 26, Delton Kellogg 14

Parma Western 20, Detroit Country Day 17

Paw Paw 42, Berrien Springs 6

Pewamo-Westphalia 21, Bath 0

Pittsford 50, North Adams-Jerome 0

Plainwell 34, Coldwater 27

Pontiac 44, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 42, 3OT

Port Huron 35, Eastpointe East Detroit 12

Port Huron Northern 26, Warren Fitzgerald 14

Portage Northern 41, Holland West Ottawa 13

Portland 44, Olivet 7

Potterville 60, Genesee 8

Quincy 18, Reading 12

Redford Thurston 8, Melvindale 0

Redford Union 14, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 12

Remus Chippewa Hills 43, Grant 13

Richland Gull Lake 7, Vicksburg 6

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 21, Dansville 0

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 57, Bloomfield Hills 7

Roseville 33, Romeo 30

Royal Oak 7, Taylor 6

Saginaw Heritage 48, White Lake Lakeland 24

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 21, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 14

Saugatuck 49, Lakeview 7

Schoolcraft 33, Centreville 20

Shepherd 27, Sanford-Meridian 14

Southgate Anderson 37, Allen Park 13

Spring Lake 34, Belding 28

St. Clair 22, Warren Lincoln 2

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 12, Sterling Heights 6

St. Clair Shores South Lake 27, Madison Heights 12

St. Joseph def. Detroit Ford, forfeit

St. Louis 16, Hesperia 6

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 50, Allen Park Cabrini 21

Sterling Heights Stevenson 36, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 6

Stevensville Lakeshore 15, Niles 14

Tekonsha 22, Waldron 14

Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 28, Birmingham Brother Rice 19

Trenton 27, Brownstown Woodhaven 14

Troy 39, Detroit Mumford 0

Troy Athens 35, Berkley 0

Ubly 42, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 0

Union City 41, Springport 0

University Liggett 46, Lutheran Westland 0

Utica Eisenhower 55, Utica Ford 7

Vermontville Maple Valley 28, Marcellus 6

Walled Lake Western 43, Waterford Kettering 0

Warren Michigan Collegiate 44, Detroit Loyola 0

Warren Mott 17, Grosse Pointe North 14

Warren Woods Tower 26, Fraser 20

Wayland Union 49, Holland Christian 35

West Bloomfield 41, Birmingham Groves 19

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 60, Grayling 33

Westland John Glenn 38, Dearborn 20

White Pigeon 40, Galesburg-Augusta 3

Whiteford 22, Ida 7

Whitehall 55, Tecumseh 0

Williamston 35, Battle Creek Pennfield 7

Wyandotte Roosevelt 23, Lincoln Park 7

Wyoming Lee 58, Grandville Calvin Christian 34

Zeeland East 49, Flushing 23

Zeeland West 36, Cedar Springs 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

