Adrian 51, Three Rivers 30
Airport 48, Riverview 27
Akron-Fairgrove 42, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 6
Allendale 36, Hopkins 0
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 49, Mount Clemens 14
Ashley 22, Merritt Academy 0
Auburn Hills Avondale 17, Ortonville Brandon 14
Bad Axe 22, Reese 16
Baldwin def. Hale, forfeit
Bay City All Saints 49, Kinde-North Huron 0
Bay City Western 26, Petoskey 6
Belleville 56, Livonia Stevenson 7
Benton Harbor 22, Constantine 16
Big Rapids 42, Newaygo 14
Birch Run 52, Bridgeport 0
Blissfield 63, Sand Creek 0
Bridgman 62, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 22
Brighton 41, Salem 0
Buchanan 35, Coloma 6
Burton Bendle 36, Flint Southwestern 6
Byron Center 33, East Kentwood 16
Calumet 42, Westwood 22
Canton 28, Howell 23
Cedarville 36, Engadine 6
Charlevoix 44, Oscoda 6
Charlotte 39, Lake Odessa Lakewood 8
Chesaning 27, New Lothrop 22
Clare 50, Pinconning 7
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 48, Detroit Douglass 6
Climax-Scotts 57, Burr Oak 6
Clinton 58, Detroit Central 20
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 42, L'Anse Creuse 0
Clinton Township Clintondale 58, New Haven 15
Clio 28, Okemos 20
Coleman 44, Vestaburg 22
Comstock 47, Allegan 6
Comstock Park 40, Holland 26
Coopersville 49, Sparta 14
Corunna 38, Pinckney 0
Croswell-Lexington 29, Richmond 10
Crystal Falls Forest Park 46, Bessemer 8
Davison 52, Grandville 21
Dearborn Divine Child 62, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 14
Dearborn Fordson 40, Franklin 3
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 56, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0
Detroit Pershing 20, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 14
Detroit U-D Jesuit 28, Birmingham Seaholm 10
Dundee 41, Erie-Mason 18
East Jordan 52, Johannesburg-Lewiston 6
Evart 20, Lake City 12
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21, Grosse Pointe South 7
Flat Rock 35, Grosse Ile 6
Flint Hamady 52, Flint Powers 21
Flint Kearsley 28, Bay City Central 21
Forest Hills Eastern 47, South Haven 14
Fowlerville 33, Midland Bullock Creek 26, OT
Frankenmuth 48, Alma 13
Frankfort 28, Maple City Glen Lake 15
Freeland 55, Saginaw Swan Valley 20
Fremont 14, Beaverton 12
Gabriel Richard Catholic 49, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 0
Garber 30, Bay City John Glenn 6
Gaylord 42, Kingsley 39
Gibraltar Gibraltar Carlson 47, Dearborn Edsel Ford 7
Gladstone 42, Negaunee 14
Gladwin 48, Harrison 6
Goodrich 45, Linden 28
Grand Blanc 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 8
Grand Haven 27, Traverse City West 14
Grand Ledge 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 28
Grand Rapids Christian 37, Fruitport 22
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 26, Portage Central 6
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 21, Jenison 0
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 58, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 20
Grand Rapids Northview 43, Wyoming 20
Grass Lake 32, Hanover-Horton 22
Greenville 21, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 14
Gwinn 32, West Iron County 6
Hamilton 36, St. Johns 29
Harbor Beach 28, Cass City 14
Hart 52, White Cloud 28
Haslett 41, Fenton 25
Holly 37, Ferndale 20
Holt 24, Swartz Creek 6
Houghton Lake 34, Leroy Pine River 6
Hudson 20, Benzie Central 14
Hudsonville 23, East Lansing 12
Hudsonville Unity Christian 33, Oakridge High School 21
Indian River-Inland Lakes 54, Lake Linden-Hubbell 46
Ionia 62, Eaton Rapids 18
Iron Mountain 40, Bark River-Harris 0
Ishpeming 28, Manistique 20
Ithaca 39, Standish-Sterling Central 26
Jackson 33, Lansing Waverly 13
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Decatur 0
Jackson Northwest 21, Adrian Madison 14
Kalamazoo Central 47, Sturgis 34
Kalamazoo Hackett 19, Otsego 14
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 33, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 13
Kalamazoo United 19, Otsego 14
Kalkaska 24, Morley-Stanwood 14
Kent City 32, Stanton Central Montcalm 14
Kingsford 34, Houghton 0
Kingston 48, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 6
Laingsburg 35, Kelloggsville 7
Lake Fenton 35, Hillsdale 0
Lake Orion 28, Harper Woods 6
Lansing Everett 40, Lansing Eastern 7
Lansing Sexton 48, Lansing Catholic 20
Lenawee Christian 65, Litchfield 12
Leslie 40, Stockbridge 14
Lincoln-Alcona 50, Atlanta 8
Livonia Churchill 48, Wayne Memorial 6
Livonia Clarenceville 39, Whitmore Lake 30
Lowell 34, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 13
Ludington 55, Shelby 6
Macomb Dakota 32, Utica 14
Macomb Lutheran North 42, Carrollton 0
Madison Heights Lamphere 34, Center Line 12
Mancelona 52, Tawas 20
Manchester 54, Homer 8
Manistee 58, Mason County Central 8
Marine City 62, Clawson 3
Marion 66, Bear Lake 0
Marquette 49, Alpena 0
Marysville 42, Hazel Park 0
Mason 42, DeWitt 23
Mattawan 45, Marshall 0
Mendon 58, Colon 30
Menominee 46, Hancock 0
Michigan Center 35, Jonesville 22
Milford 44, South Lyon East 7
Millington 50, Beecher 6
Mio-Au Sable 50, Hillman 0
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 19, New Boston Huron 13
Montague 39, Ravenna 34
Montrose 22, Durand 14
Morenci 66, Stryker, Ohio 42
Mount Pleasant 35, Midland 6
Muskegon Orchard View 28, Wyoming Godwin Heights 26
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 34, Farmington 18
Napoleon 42, Brooklyn Columbia Central 14
New Buffalo 64, Fennville 14
Niles Brandywine 44, Cassopolis 0
North Branch 52, Imlay City 7
North Central 42, Tri-County, Wis. 6
North Muskegon 41, Muskegon Catholic Central 21
Northville 50, Plymouth 14
Norway 52, Ironwood 0
Novi 14, Hartland 7
Onsted 28, Saginaw Nouvel 27
Ovid-Elsie 61, Otisville Lakeville 18
Owosso 34, Mount Morris 32
Parchment 26, Delton Kellogg 14
Parma Western 20, Detroit Country Day 17
Paw Paw 42, Berrien Springs 6
Pewamo-Westphalia 21, Bath 0
Pittsford 50, North Adams-Jerome 0
Plainwell 34, Coldwater 27
Pontiac 44, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 42, 3OT
Port Huron 35, Eastpointe East Detroit 12
Port Huron Northern 26, Warren Fitzgerald 14
Portage Northern 41, Holland West Ottawa 13
Portland 44, Olivet 7
Potterville 60, Genesee 8
Quincy 18, Reading 12
Redford Thurston 8, Melvindale 0
Redford Union 14, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 12
Remus Chippewa Hills 43, Grant 13
Richland Gull Lake 7, Vicksburg 6
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 21, Dansville 0
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 57, Bloomfield Hills 7
Roseville 33, Romeo 30
Royal Oak 7, Taylor 6
Saginaw Heritage 48, White Lake Lakeland 24
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 21, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 14
Saugatuck 49, Lakeview 7
Schoolcraft 33, Centreville 20
Shepherd 27, Sanford-Meridian 14
Southgate Anderson 37, Allen Park 13
Spring Lake 34, Belding 28
St. Clair 22, Warren Lincoln 2
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 12, Sterling Heights 6
St. Clair Shores South Lake 27, Madison Heights 12
St. Joseph def. Detroit Ford, forfeit
St. Louis 16, Hesperia 6
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 50, Allen Park Cabrini 21
Sterling Heights Stevenson 36, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 6
Stevensville Lakeshore 15, Niles 14
Tekonsha 22, Waldron 14
Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 28, Birmingham Brother Rice 19
Trenton 27, Brownstown Woodhaven 14
Troy 39, Detroit Mumford 0
Troy Athens 35, Berkley 0
Ubly 42, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 0
Union City 41, Springport 0
University Liggett 46, Lutheran Westland 0
Utica Eisenhower 55, Utica Ford 7
Vermontville Maple Valley 28, Marcellus 6
Walled Lake Western 43, Waterford Kettering 0
Warren Michigan Collegiate 44, Detroit Loyola 0
Warren Mott 17, Grosse Pointe North 14
Warren Woods Tower 26, Fraser 20
Wayland Union 49, Holland Christian 35
West Bloomfield 41, Birmingham Groves 19
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 60, Grayling 33
Westland John Glenn 38, Dearborn 20
White Pigeon 40, Galesburg-Augusta 3
Whiteford 22, Ida 7
Whitehall 55, Tecumseh 0
Williamston 35, Battle Creek Pennfield 7
Wyandotte Roosevelt 23, Lincoln Park 7
Wyoming Lee 58, Grandville Calvin Christian 34
Zeeland East 49, Flushing 23
Zeeland West 36, Cedar Springs 7
