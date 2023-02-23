GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Sectional Championship=

Class 1A=

Christopher 58, Edwards County 43

Galena 48, Orangeville 17

Havana 40, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 34

Hope Academy 45, Morgan Park Academy 31

Neoga 44, Tuscola 38

Okawville 63, Carlyle 41

Serena 36, Newark 24

Class 2A=

Breese Mater Dei 40, Breese Central 38

Byron 61, Stillman Valley 38

Chicago (Butler) 41, Phillips 27

DePaul College Prep 50, Regina 25

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37, Eureka 32

Paris 42, Pana 28

Quincy Notre Dame 44, Camp Point Central 29

Class 3A=

Deerfield 49, Carmel 39

Fenwick 34, River Forest Trinity 28

Highland 66, Mount Vernon 54

Lincoln 53, Rochester 23

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 45, Morgan Park 34

Montini 53, Providence 38

Peoria (H.S.) 35, Washington 29

Class 4A=

Barrington 47, Rockford Guilford 30

Bolingbrook 63, Homewood-Flossmoor 47

Geneva 53, Batavia 38

Hersey 61, Fremd 52

Kenwood 75, Whitney Young 63

Lisle (Benet Academy) 58, Waubonsie Valley 47

Maine South 49, Loyola 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you