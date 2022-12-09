GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 42, John F. Kennedy 39
Alamosa 60, DSST: Montview 23
Arrupe Jesuit 51, Denver West 26
Basalt 21, Rifle High School 17
Broomfield 65, Silver Creek 29
Canon City 49, Faith Christian 15
Canon City 49, Palisade 15
Centaurus 57, Thomas Jefferson 43
Center 58, Lake County 30
Cherokee Trail 49, Regis Jesuit 38
Colo. Springs Christian 81, Bennett 22
Del Norte 29, Buena Vista 0
Denver North 55, Adams City 15
Discovery Canyon 37, Monte Vista 21
Dolores Huerta Preparatory 30, James Irwin Charter School 19
Eagle Ridge Academy 68, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 7
Eaglecrest 81, Carbon, Utah 43
FMHS 36, Castle View 26
Fountain-Fort Carson 48, Air Academy 30
Frederick 44, Colorado Academy 36
Glenwood Springs 55, Moffat County 38
Grand Valley 54, Fossil Ridge 49
Highland 52, Eagle Valley 43
Highlands Ranch 50, J.K. Mullen 31
Legend 61, Berthoud 28
Lyons 37, Alexander Dawson 26
Manitou Springs 54, Middle Park 27
Montrose High School 52, Coal Ridge 19
Montrose High School 52, Peak to Peak 19
Mountain Vista 67, Fairview 22
Palmer 67, Mountain Range 35
Palmer Ridge 52, Falcon 37
Peak to Peak 45, Glenwood Springs 22
Peak to Peak 45, Palisade 22
Ponderosa 53, Grand Junction 24
Poudre 52, Mountain View 42
Ralston Valley 64, Boulder 18
Rangeview 54, Fossil Ridge 49
Rocky Mountain 52, Grand Valley 41
Scott City, Kan. 60, Coronado 38
Sierra 65, Denver SST 8
Sierra Grande 40, Trinidad 24
Skyline High School 52, The Academy 40
Skyview 53, Timnath 45
St. Mary's 64, Elizabeth 32
St. Mary's Academy 40, Weld Central 29
University 80, Frontier Academy 7
Woodland Park 47, Banning Lewis Prep 36
Burns Winter Classic=
Moorcroft, Wyo. 66, Arvada 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
