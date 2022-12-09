GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 42, John F. Kennedy 39

Alamosa 60, DSST: Montview 23

Arrupe Jesuit 51, Denver West 26

Basalt 21, Rifle High School 17

Broomfield 65, Silver Creek 29

Canon City 49, Faith Christian 15

Canon City 49, Palisade 15

Centaurus 57, Thomas Jefferson 43

Center 58, Lake County 30

Cherokee Trail 49, Regis Jesuit 38

Colo. Springs Christian 81, Bennett 22

Del Norte 29, Buena Vista 0

Denver North 55, Adams City 15

Discovery Canyon 37, Monte Vista 21

Dolores Huerta Preparatory 30, James Irwin Charter School 19

Eagle Ridge Academy 68, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 7

Eaglecrest 81, Carbon, Utah 43

FMHS 36, Castle View 26

Fountain-Fort Carson 48, Air Academy 30

Frederick 44, Colorado Academy 36

Glenwood Springs 55, Moffat County 38

Grand Valley 54, Fossil Ridge 49

Highland 52, Eagle Valley 43

Highlands Ranch 50, J.K. Mullen 31

Legend 61, Berthoud 28

Lyons 37, Alexander Dawson 26

Manitou Springs 54, Middle Park 27

Montrose High School 52, Coal Ridge 19

Montrose High School 52, Peak to Peak 19

Mountain Vista 67, Fairview 22

Palmer 67, Mountain Range 35

Palmer Ridge 52, Falcon 37

Peak to Peak 45, Glenwood Springs 22

Peak to Peak 45, Palisade 22

Ponderosa 53, Grand Junction 24

Poudre 52, Mountain View 42

Ralston Valley 64, Boulder 18

Rangeview 54, Fossil Ridge 49

Rocky Mountain 52, Grand Valley 41

Scott City, Kan. 60, Coronado 38

Sierra 65, Denver SST 8

Sierra Grande 40, Trinidad 24

Skyline High School 52, The Academy 40

Skyview 53, Timnath 45

St. Mary's 64, Elizabeth 32

St. Mary's Academy 40, Weld Central 29

University 80, Frontier Academy 7

Woodland Park 47, Banning Lewis Prep 36

Burns Winter Classic=

Moorcroft, Wyo. 66, Arvada 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

