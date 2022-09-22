PREP FOOTBALL=
Aurora 54, St. Paul 13
Brady 32, Wallace 12
Elkhorn North 49, Westview 6
Hampton 65, Elba 6
Lincoln Southeast 56, Millard North 35
Lincoln Southwest 56, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha North 40, Omaha Central 0
Osceola 46, Giltner 6
Shelton 46, Franklin 6
Southwest 58, Wauneta-Palisade 21
St. Edward 75, Santee 26
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Wilcox-Hildreth 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
