PREP FOOTBALL=

Aurora 54, St. Paul 13

Brady 32, Wallace 12

Elkhorn North 49, Westview 6

Hampton 65, Elba 6

Lincoln Southeast 56, Millard North 35

Lincoln Southwest 56, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha North 40, Omaha Central 0

Osceola 46, Giltner 6

Shelton 46, Franklin 6

Southwest 58, Wauneta-Palisade 21

St. Edward 75, Santee 26

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Wilcox-Hildreth 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you