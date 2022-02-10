BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belt 56, Belgrade 23

Billings Skyview 53, Belgrade 34

Billings West 54, Billings Senior 43

Bozeman 62, Gallatin 48

Browning 71, Havre 62

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49, Fort Benton 25

Clark Fork 40, Lincoln 35

Colstrip 69, St. Labre 41

Columbia Falls 74, Ronan 65

Corvallis 62, Stevensville 22

Dillon 61, East Helena 27

Florence 62, Anaconda 27

Great Falls Central 60, Cascade 46

Libby 48, Whitefish 31

Melstone 76, Custer-Hysham 50

Mon-Dak, N.D. 47, Brockton 32

North Star 69, Hays-Lodgepole 52

Park City 60, Reed Point-Rapelje 32

Shelby 78, Rocky Boy 71

St. Ignatius 71, Thompson Falls 35

St. Regis 64, Valley Christian 48

Sunburst 53, Simms 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

