GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Asheville, N.C. 67, Riverside 51

Bishop England 66, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 18

Cane Bay 60, New Hope, Ala. 54

Catawba Ridge 58, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 40

Gibbs, Fla. 47, Ridge View 43

Hilton Head Christian Academy 56, Richmond Hill, Ga. 34

Lakeside Prep 47, Fox Creek 28

Lawrence Co., Ky. 79, James Island 49

Orangeburg Prep 61, St. John's Christian Academy 13

Wando 53, Augusta Christian, Ga. 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you