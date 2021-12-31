GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Asheville, N.C. 67, Riverside 51
Bishop England 66, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 18
Cane Bay 60, New Hope, Ala. 54
Catawba Ridge 58, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 40
Gibbs, Fla. 47, Ridge View 43
Hilton Head Christian Academy 56, Richmond Hill, Ga. 34
Lakeside Prep 47, Fox Creek 28
Lawrence Co., Ky. 79, James Island 49
Orangeburg Prep 61, St. John's Christian Academy 13
Wando 53, Augusta Christian, Ga. 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/