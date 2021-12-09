BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 58, Jefferson Forest 52
Annandale 57, Wakefield 55
Arcadia 57, Indian River, Del. 44
Bishop O'Connell 93, James Madison 61
Buffalo Gap 65, Bath County 7
C.D. Hylton 68, Colonial Forge 62
Cape Henry Collegiate 64, Carmel 58
Catholic High School of Va Beach 42, Trinity Episcopal 41
Church Hill Academy 59, Atlantic Shores Christian 45
Colgan 63, Brooke Point 59
Comenius, S.C. 67, Oak Hill Academy 62
Delmar, Del. 51, Chincoteague 28
Denbigh Baptist 45, Tabernacle Baptist 31
Eastside 51, Lebanon 47
Episcopal 64, St. John Paul the Great 56
Fairfax Christian 69, Virginia Academy 64
Glenvar 70, Hidden Valley 47
Harrisonburg 65, Waynesboro 42
Henrico 55, King George 43
Heritage-Lynchburg 61, Rustburg 49
Indian River 57, Arcadia 44
Indian River 72, Booker T. Washington 52
Liberty Christian 58, Brookville 50
Louisa 70, Chancellor 23
North Cross 60, Westover Christian 32
Oak Hill Academy 90, Legacy Charter, S.C. 55
Petersburg 63, Thomas Dale 52
Phelps, Ky. 56, Twin Valley 35
Rappahannock County 66, Gainesville 64
Regents 52, United Christian Academy 27
Roanoke Catholic 63, Fishburne Military 44
Skyline 58, John Handley 45
Spotswood 76, East Rockingham 53
Temple Christian 53, King’s Christian 33
The New Community School 71, Guardian Christian 31
Turner Ashby 61, Luray 51
West Point 72, Colonial Beach 37
Woodbridge 80, James Monroe 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Northumberland vs. Charles City County High School, ccd.
