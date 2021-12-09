BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 58, Jefferson Forest 52

Annandale 57, Wakefield 55

Arcadia 57, Indian River, Del. 44

Bishop O'Connell 93, James Madison 61

Buffalo Gap 65, Bath County 7

C.D. Hylton 68, Colonial Forge 62

Cape Henry Collegiate 64, Carmel 58

Catholic High School of Va Beach 42, Trinity Episcopal 41

Church Hill Academy 59, Atlantic Shores Christian 45

Colgan 63, Brooke Point 59

Comenius, S.C. 67, Oak Hill Academy 62

Delmar, Del. 51, Chincoteague 28

Denbigh Baptist 45, Tabernacle Baptist 31

Eastside 51, Lebanon 47

Episcopal 64, St. John Paul the Great 56

Fairfax Christian 69, Virginia Academy 64

Glenvar 70, Hidden Valley 47

Harrisonburg 65, Waynesboro 42

Henrico 55, King George 43

Heritage-Lynchburg 61, Rustburg 49

Indian River 57, Arcadia 44

Indian River 72, Booker T. Washington 52

Liberty Christian 58, Brookville 50

Louisa 70, Chancellor 23

North Cross 60, Westover Christian 32

Oak Hill Academy 90, Legacy Charter, S.C. 55

Petersburg 63, Thomas Dale 52

Phelps, Ky. 56, Twin Valley 35

Rappahannock County 66, Gainesville 64

Regents 52, United Christian Academy 27

Roanoke Catholic 63, Fishburne Military 44

Skyline 58, John Handley 45

Spotswood 76, East Rockingham 53

Temple Christian 53, King’s Christian 33

The New Community School 71, Guardian Christian 31

Turner Ashby 61, Luray 51

West Point 72, Colonial Beach 37

Woodbridge 80, James Monroe 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Northumberland vs. Charles City County High School, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you