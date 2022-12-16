BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Fork 69, Eagle, Idaho 47

Cyprus 75, Bingham 69

Grantsville 54, Marsh Valley, Idaho 51

Green River 64, Diamond Ranch 58

Lone Peak 73, Davis 69

Mountain Crest 59, Wasatch 57

Piute 65, Wayne 55

Pleasant Grove 73, Meridian, Idaho 52

Providence Hall 61, Granger 45

South Sevier 83, Duchesne 65

Tabiona 60, Escalante 38

Thoreau, N.M. 68, Whitehorse 62

UMA-Camp Williams 48, UMA-Riverdale 45

Uintah 60, Carbon 43

Valley 61, Water Canyon 42

Westlake 51, Gallup, N.M. 33

Coach Walker Holiday Classic=

Crimson Cliffs 68, Riverton 64

Desert Hills 65, Green Canyon 49

Dixie 71, Maple Mountain 69

Logan 57, Snow Canyon 50

Manti 65, Cedar City 60

Pine View 68, Spanish Fork 52

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Rock Springs, Wyo. 56, Manila 44

Preston Tournament=

Bear River 69, Jerome, Idaho 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

