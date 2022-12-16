BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Fork 69, Eagle, Idaho 47
Cyprus 75, Bingham 69
Grantsville 54, Marsh Valley, Idaho 51
Green River 64, Diamond Ranch 58
Lone Peak 73, Davis 69
Mountain Crest 59, Wasatch 57
Piute 65, Wayne 55
Pleasant Grove 73, Meridian, Idaho 52
Providence Hall 61, Granger 45
South Sevier 83, Duchesne 65
Tabiona 60, Escalante 38
Thoreau, N.M. 68, Whitehorse 62
UMA-Camp Williams 48, UMA-Riverdale 45
Uintah 60, Carbon 43
Valley 61, Water Canyon 42
Westlake 51, Gallup, N.M. 33
Coach Walker Holiday Classic=
Crimson Cliffs 68, Riverton 64
Desert Hills 65, Green Canyon 49
Dixie 71, Maple Mountain 69
Logan 57, Snow Canyon 50
Manti 65, Cedar City 60
Pine View 68, Spanish Fork 52
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Rock Springs, Wyo. 56, Manila 44
Preston Tournament=
Bear River 69, Jerome, Idaho 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
