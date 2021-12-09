GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 63, Glidden-Ralston 32

Atlantic 54, Clarinda 46

Boyden-Hull 67, Rock Valley 37

Caledonia, Minn. 66, Waukon 56

Clear Creek-Amana 63, Grinnell 61

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 41, Hillcrest Academy 33

Des Moines, Roosevelt 68, Fort Dodge 55

Earlham 74, East Union, Afton 49

East Sac County 48, OA-BCIG 37

Edgewood-Colesburg 43, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38

Estherville Lincoln Central 69, North Union 40

Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 59, Sidney 40

Fremont Mills, Tabor 40, East Atchison, Mo. 37

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Osage 31

MVAOCOU 64, River Valley, Correctionville 27

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 59, St. Mary's, Remsen 45

Newell-Fonda 74, Bishop Garrigan 70

Newton 39, Marshalltown 28

North Nodaway, Mo. 35, Bedford 30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City, North 32

Sheldon 52, Spirit Lake 48

Sioux City, East 57, Sioux City, West 40

South Hamilton, Jewell 68, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28

Van Meter 48, Pella Christian 38

West Monona 44, Kingsley-Pierson 35

Western Christian 51, LeMars 44

Woodbury Central, Moville 51, Alta-Aurelia 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. GMG, Garwin, ppd.

