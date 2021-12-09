GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 63, Glidden-Ralston 32
Atlantic 54, Clarinda 46
Boyden-Hull 67, Rock Valley 37
Caledonia, Minn. 66, Waukon 56
Clear Creek-Amana 63, Grinnell 61
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 41, Hillcrest Academy 33
Des Moines, Roosevelt 68, Fort Dodge 55
Earlham 74, East Union, Afton 49
East Sac County 48, OA-BCIG 37
Edgewood-Colesburg 43, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 38
Estherville Lincoln Central 69, North Union 40
Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 59, Sidney 40
Fremont Mills, Tabor 40, East Atchison, Mo. 37
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, Osage 31
MVAOCOU 64, River Valley, Correctionville 27
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 59, St. Mary's, Remsen 45
Newell-Fonda 74, Bishop Garrigan 70
Newton 39, Marshalltown 28
North Nodaway, Mo. 35, Bedford 30
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City, North 32
Sheldon 52, Spirit Lake 48
Sioux City, East 57, Sioux City, West 40
South Hamilton, Jewell 68, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28
Van Meter 48, Pella Christian 38
West Monona 44, Kingsley-Pierson 35
Western Christian 51, LeMars 44
Woodbury Central, Moville 51, Alta-Aurelia 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. GMG, Garwin, ppd.
