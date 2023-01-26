BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheyenne East 52, Cheyenne Central 51

Jackson Hole 72, Pinedale 32

Laramie 67, Cheyenne South 16

Laramie 80, Cheyenne South 53

Powell 44, Lovell 28

St. Stephens 77, Meeteetse 56

Star Valley 68, Evanston 45

Tongue River 77, Kaycee 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greybull vs. Big Horn, ppd.

Southeast vs. Saratoga, ppd.

