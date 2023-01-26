BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cheyenne East 52, Cheyenne Central 51
Jackson Hole 72, Pinedale 32
Laramie 67, Cheyenne South 16
Laramie 80, Cheyenne South 53
Powell 44, Lovell 28
St. Stephens 77, Meeteetse 56
Star Valley 68, Evanston 45
Tongue River 77, Kaycee 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greybull vs. Big Horn, ppd.
Southeast vs. Saratoga, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
