BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crater 92, Yreka, Calif. 43
Gold Beach 70, Lowell 54
Hood River 59, The Dalles 51
Joseph 67, Dufur 38
Lapwai, Idaho 78, Baker 77
Pendleton 63, Ridgeview 50
Pine Eagle 46, Cambridge, Idaho 20
Prospect 43, Yoncalla 31
Redmond 67, La Grande 38
Vallivue, Idaho 68, Hermiston 65
Yamhill-Carlton 53, Salem Academy 48
Cascade Christian Christmas Classic=
North Valley 59, Klamath 50
Rogue Valley Adventist 51, Harrisburg 42
Westside Christian 62, St. Mary's 42
Cottage Grove Holiday Tournament=
Hidden Valley 64, South Umpqua 46
Stayton 54, Cottage Grove 45
Tarkanian Classic=
De La Salle 69, Clovis East, Calif. 66
Sheldon 71, Pacifica Christian, Calif. 69
TVCC HS Challenge Showcase=
Adrian 68, Greenleaf, Idaho 9
Parma, Idaho 68, Ontario 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Century vs. Churchill, ccd.
Crescent Valley vs. Springfield, ccd.
Elmira vs. Junction City, ccd.
Willamette vs. Lebanon, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.