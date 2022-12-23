BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crater 92, Yreka, Calif. 43

Gold Beach 70, Lowell 54

Hood River 59, The Dalles 51

Joseph 67, Dufur 38

Lapwai, Idaho 78, Baker 77

Pendleton 63, Ridgeview 50

Pine Eagle 46, Cambridge, Idaho 20

Prospect 43, Yoncalla 31

Redmond 67, La Grande 38

Vallivue, Idaho 68, Hermiston 65

Yamhill-Carlton 53, Salem Academy 48

Cascade Christian Christmas Classic=

North Valley 59, Klamath 50

Rogue Valley Adventist 51, Harrisburg 42

Westside Christian 62, St. Mary's 42

Cottage Grove Holiday Tournament=

Hidden Valley 64, South Umpqua 46

Stayton 54, Cottage Grove 45

Tarkanian Classic=

De La Salle 69, Clovis East, Calif. 66

Sheldon 71, Pacifica Christian, Calif. 69

TVCC HS Challenge Showcase=

Adrian 68, Greenleaf, Idaho 9

Parma, Idaho 68, Ontario 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Century vs. Churchill, ccd.

Crescent Valley vs. Springfield, ccd.

Elmira vs. Junction City, ccd.

Willamette vs. Lebanon, ccd.

