PREP FOOTBALL=
Arapahoe 27, Cherokee Trail 14
Centaurus 42, Thornton 32
Denver East 27, Overland 10
Denver South 45, Vista PEAK 14
Elizabeth 63, Denver West 20
FMHS 41, Aurora Central 21
Frederick 42, Riverdale Ridge 14
George Washington 35, Niwot 7
Golden 49, Dakota Ridge 41
Harrison 54, Pueblo Centennial 12
Loveland 57, Skyline High School 0
Mead 45, Denver North 0
Mountain Vista 38, Castle View 21
Pueblo Central 65, Sierra 14
Rangeview 29, Prairie View 15
Roosevelt 36, Northridge 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.