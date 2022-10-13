PREP FOOTBALL=

Arapahoe 27, Cherokee Trail 14

Centaurus 42, Thornton 32

Denver East 27, Overland 10

Denver South 45, Vista PEAK 14

Elizabeth 63, Denver West 20

FMHS 41, Aurora Central 21

Frederick 42, Riverdale Ridge 14

George Washington 35, Niwot 7

Golden 49, Dakota Ridge 41

Harrison 54, Pueblo Centennial 12

Loveland 57, Skyline High School 0

Mead 45, Denver North 0

Mountain Vista 38, Castle View 21

Pueblo Central 65, Sierra 14

Rangeview 29, Prairie View 15

Roosevelt 36, Northridge 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you