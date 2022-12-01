BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Force Academy 71, Hirsch 35

Bartlett 71, West Chicago 31

Bensenville (Fenton) 60, Elgin 39

Benton 51, Warren 41

Benton 54, Hamilton County 35

Bradley-Bourbonnais 78, Sandburg 45

Byron 78, Mendota 56

Casey-Westfield 66, North Clay 51

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 62, Arthur Christian 49

Chicago ( SSICP) 52, Woodlawn 48

Chicago (Back of the Yards) 28, Chicago (Soto) High School 17

Chicago (Butler) 60, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 26

Chicago (Carver Military) 53, Bowen 37

Chicago (Comer) 60, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 45

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 72, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 44

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 70, Chicago Vocational 49

Chicago Ag Science 64, Corliss 24

Chicago King 53, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 47

Chicago Little Village 40, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 31

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 63, Morgan Park 60

Chicago Washington 46, Excel Academy of South Shore 40

Christian Heritage 60, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 29

Curie 71, Brooks Academy 59

De La Salle 56, Fenwick 49

Donovan 86, Blue Ridge 45

Effingham 52, Taylorville 49

Englewood Excel 53, Kelly 20

Fenger 64, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 50

Galesburg Christian High School 62, Quad Cities 33

Goreville 60, Anna-Jonesboro 52

Granite City 54, Metro-East Lutheran 45

Grayslake North 65, Westlake 35

Greenfield-Northwestern 58, Carlinville 23

Hope Academy 48, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 4

Hyde Park 59, Chicago CICS-Longwood 32

Johnston City 61, Hardin County 39

Joliet Catholic 59, Harvest Christian Academy 49

Julian 60, Epic Academy Charter 33

Kennedy 74, Richards 56

Larkin 70, Glenbard East 69

Liberty 58, Highland 55

Mahomet-Seymour 53, Mattoon 51

Maria 79, Dunbar 62

Massac County 88, Cobden 27

Mt. Zion 62, Charleston 37

Olathe North, Kan. 46, Chrisman 45

Polo 49, Orangeville 48

Putnam County 52, Peoria Christian 51

Shepard 60, Lombard (CPSA) 32

Simeon 66, Phillips 44

South Elgin 66, Glenbard South 44

Stillman Valley 50, Harvard 32

Tilden 69, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 33

Union (Dugger), Ind. 44, OPH 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

